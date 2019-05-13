Sunday night's episode of Game of Thrones has fans talkings.

Viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the deaths of their beloved characters.

Nigerian Twitter is currently buzzing after the fifth episode of Game of Thrones' final season, "The Bells."

Sunday night's episode had a lot of shocking incidents that got many talking from Daenerys Targaryen and her remaining dragon, Drogon, incinerating everything in sight to Cersei Lannister's anti-climatic death, which has many wondering if she is really dead.

Fans of the hit HBO show took to social media to share their mixed reactions to this penultimate episode with the hashtags, Dany, Cersei, GameofThrones, Daenerys, GOTS8E5, Varys and Drogon.

Check out the best reactions:

Game Of Thrones will conclude its six-episode final season on May 19, 2019.