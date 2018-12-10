From Times Up to the Tree of Life Synagogue victims, these are the 10 GoFundMe campaigns that raised the most money in 2018

news

Some terrible things happened in 2018.

So people made GoFundMe fundraising pages to help others get through hard times.

From helping the student survivors of the Parkland shooting to building houses for Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, here are the 10 GoFundMe campaigns that raised the most money this year.

In the face of tragedy and bad news, we look to others for empathy and help. And since 2010, GoFundMe has become embedded in our society. Ove time, there have been many campaigns on the site that raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to help people going through hard times.

A new list from GoFundMe shows the campaigns that raised the most money on the platform this year. From the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund — which became the biggest GoFundMe of all time — to the Tree of Life Synagogue victims, keep scrolling to see which 10 campaigns raised the most money this year.

More than $762,000 was raised for the Coleman duck boat disaster survivors.

In July, 17 people were killed after a duck boat with 31 people on board capsized and sank to the bottom of Table Rock Lake in Branson, Missouri, during a severe thunderstorm.

Of the 17 killed, 9 were members of the same family: the Colemans from Indianapolis, Indiana. Two other family members who were aboard survived, including Tia Coleman. Tia's husband Glenn and their three children Reece, Evan, and Arya were among those who died.

After the accident, Tia's sister, Leeta Bigbee, launched a GoFundMe to support the Coleman family.

"Our family has a long road ahead of us but we are grateful to God for what He has done and what He will continue to do," Bigbee wrote in an update to the fundraiser. "Thank you for your amazing heart."

$910,230 was raised for the family of Parkland shooting victim Anthony Borges:

When a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, ultimately killing 17 and injuring over a dozen people, Anthony Borges sprung into action.

On February 14, Borges, 15, barricaded his classroom's door and used his body as a shield to protect his peers. The high school student has been credited with saving 20 students' lives, per NBC News.

As he helped others, Borges was shot five times.

After the shooting, a GoFundMe was created to help defray medical costs. "He was shot multiple times (both legs were shot, left upper thigh bone shattered and one bullet went through his back)," his father, Royer Borges, wrote of his son "He has a long road of recovery ahead of him but he is alive and stable."

A campaign to help Carter, a boy with Sanfilippo Syndrome, raised $1,017,780.

A GoFundMe for a boy with Sanfilippo Syndrome was one of this year's most successful.

At age 6, Carter was diagnosed with the brain condition, his mom, Jen Sarkar, wrote on the fundraiser's page. Sarkar wrote that the condition is often referred to as "Childhood Alzheimer's" because the progressive disease is caused by a lack of an enzyme needed to break down molecules. Children born with the disease typically live between ten and 20 years.

"My son is dying. There’s no other way to say it," she wrote. "My beautiful, perfect little boy ... is dying. As I lay him down to sleep each night, my tears overflow, and a deep aching is in my heart at the reality of losing my child."

On the GoFundMe, Sarkar said that her son "will lose the ability to talk, swallow, walk, he will develop seizures, will suffer severe dementia, and die."

"But for now, he can still talk, some," she said. "He can still run and play with his big sister Sophia. For now, he’s hanging on, but just barely." Sarkar wrote that she started the campaign with the intention of raising $1 million to fund a clinical trial via the non-profit Cure Sanfilippo Foundation.

$1,091,040 was raised for the family of slain pro-Israel activist Ari Fuld.

In September, Ari Fuld, US-Israeli dual citizen was fatally stabbed in the West Bank by a Palestinian teen, Reuters reported. Per the outlet, the 45-year-old was well known among settlers as a pro-Israel advocate.

Four days after his death, a GoFundMe was set up in honor of Fuld. "His loss is keenly felt in the pro-Israel community," the fundraising page said. "Ari did so much for Israel, we would like to do something for him."

Per the fundraising page, all donations would be donated to Fuld's family, which includes his four children.

A GoFundMe for the victims of the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting raised $1,230,360.

After the shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, that left 11 people dead and injured six more, Shay Khatiri, 29, wanted to help.

So he set up a GoFundMe page.

In less than a week, it raised over a $1 million. Now, more than a month after the shooting, people continue to donate to the fundraiser, which is meant to help cover the cost of physical damages to the building, as well as the survivors and the victims’ families.

$2,105,370 was raised to build houses for Rohingyan refugees who have fled Myanmar for Bangladesh

The Rohingya, a predominantly Muslim ethnic group, have lived for centuries in Buddhist-majority Myanmar's Rakhine State. But the Myanmar government doesn't recognize the Rohingya as citizens and has waged a war against them for the past year. Since August 2017, over 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh.

In March 2018, a GoFundMe was established aiming to raise money in order to build durable shelters for the refugees in Bangladesh. The shelters are equipped to house up to six people per unit and are made of bamboo. Thus far, the GoFundMe has brought in more than $2.1 million.

The anti-gun March for Our Lives rally and movement raised $3,586,650.

After the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, student organizers began planning a series of anti-gun events.

The March for Our Lives, which took place in March, and the #NeverAgain movement, were born out of their work. To help fund the movement, Parkland student Cameron Kasky, started a GoFundMe.

Proceeds raised via the GoFundMe before June 30 were split between the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund and the March for Our Lives. After July 1, when the Broward Education Foundation stopped collecting donations for the victims' fund, all subsequent donations went directly to the March for Our Lives.

A separate GoFundMe was created to support the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund and raised $10,102,900.

On February 14, 17 were killed and at least 14 were injured when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Parkland shooting was the deadliest at a high school in US history.

In the wake of the shooting, a fundraising page was set up to provide "relief and financial support to the victims and families of the horrific shooting," per the GoFundMe.

Donations were accepted through June 30, at which point the Stoneman Douglas Victims' Fund Steering Committee convened to discuss the allocation of funds. Updates regarding the distribution can be found on the victims' fund website.

Funds for the families of the Humbolt Broncos youth hockey team raised $114,231,49.38.

In April, 16 young hockey players, coaches, and staff died in a bus crash in Western Canada. A GoFundMe campaign for the Humbolt Broncos hockey team raised the second-largest amount of money this year.

Hours after the crash, a Humboldt resident created a GoFundMe to assist the families of victims and the 29 passengers aboard the bus. The campaign, which is now closed, became the second most successful in GoFundMe in history, raising $114,231,49.38 USD ($15,172,200 Canadian dollars).

The Time's Up Legal Defense Fund, which is working to address and eradicate sexual harassment, raised $22,073,200.

Time’s Up was founded by several female Hollywood celebrities in response to sexual misconduct allegations against Harvey Weinstein and the resurgence of the #MeToo movement. This year, a Time's Up Legal Defense Fund GoFundMe was created to "connect those who experience sexual harassment, abuse or related retaliation in the workplace or trying to advance their careers with legal and public relations assistance."

So far, the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund's GoFundMe has raised the most money in the site's history: $22,067,100. And it's still accepting donations.

