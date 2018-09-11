Pulse.ng logo
Forget $40 fitness classes — now a tech startup is asking rich people to spend $1,500 plus monthly fees on a mirror to stream workouts directly into their homes

  • A company called MIRROR is selling a $1,500 interactive mirror that streams live workout classes into your home.
  • It's controlled by a smartphone app and looks like a regular mirror when turned off.
  • The Mirror is compatible with Bluetooth heart rate monitors and the Apple Watch.
  • It costs $1,495 plus a $39 per month subscription to the workout classes.

A sleek new tech product wants to allow you to take a live workout class without having to go to the gym.

It looks like a mirror when it's turned off, but it has an LCD screen, embedded speakers and cameras, and it weighs 70 pounds.

"MIRROR is the first to bring the collective benefits of quality fitness studios into the home with a beautiful piece of hardware that enhances any room," Brynn Putnam, founder and CEO of MIRROR, told Business Insider. "Studio classes are great for high-quality, hands-on training, but are often draining on time and budget. We're creating a personalized experience with the best trainers and classes around the world, so anyone can enjoy the benefits of a workout, whenever and wherever they want."

As she told Well + Good, Putnam said she started the company after she had a child and found herself too busy to get to a physical gym.

Here's how it works.

