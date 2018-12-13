Pulse.ng logo
First photo of Strasbourg terror suspect released as France wants him dead or alive over Christmas market gun rampage

Police are looking for Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old man from Strasbourg suspected of a gun rampage at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, France.

A composite image showing Cherif Chekatt (left), who is suspected of carrying out a gun rampage in Strasbourg, France (right).

A composite image showing Cherif Chekatt (left), who is suspected of carrying out a gun rampage in Strasbourg, France (right).

  • French police are still looking for the suspected shooter of the Strasbourg terror attack, which killed two people and left one brain dead on Tuesday night.
  • They released a photo of Cherif Chekatt on Wednesday night, labeling him a "dangerous individual."
  • The French government also said "it doesn't matter" whether police caught him dead or alive, as long as they get him.

French police released a photo of the suspected gunman in Tuesday's terror attack at a Christmas market in Strasbourg, as a 36-hour manhunt continues.

A lone gunman killed two people, left one brain dead, and injured 12 others in the attack, which took place when stallholders were preparing to close down around 8 p.m.

Police on Wednesday identified the suspect as Cherif Chekatt, a 29-year-old man born in Strasbourg. They released a photo of him on Wednesday night in a call for witnesses.

They said that Chekatt is a "dangerous individual, do not engage with him."

Benjamin Griveaux, a spokesman for the French government, told the CNews channel that "it doesn't matter" whether police catch the suspect dead or alive, and that "the best thing would be to find him as quickly as possible."

The notice was published in French, English, and German. Strasbourg sits on the border between France and Germany, and is home to the European Court of Human Rights.

Laurent Nuñez, the secretary of state for France's interior ministry, said that authorities cannot rule out the possibility that Chekatt escaped the country.

Officers identified him after the suspected shooter jumped in a taxi after the attack and bragged to the driver about it, authorities said.

Police said Chekatt was armed with a handgun and a knife when he opened fire on the Christmas market in Strasbourg.

He allegedly yelled "Allahu akbar" — Arabic for "God is great" — and exchanged gunfire with security forces.

Chekatt is known to have developed radical religious views while in jail, authorities said.

Police detained four people connected to Chekatt overnight in Strasbourg. Sources close to investigation told Reuters they were his mother, father, and two brothers.

