According to the Chairman of the National Media Commission (NMC), Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, the company’s headquarters and its many outlets across the country risk going off-air if the company’s indebtedness to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is not paid immediately.

He said this while in a meeting with the President of the country, Nana Akufo-Addo on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh said the debt of GH¢25 million has dire consequence for National Security Council if not paid promptly.

He added that the country’s spy agency relies heavily on the services of GBC and its outlets to monitor events in the country.

Reports from Accra-based JoyNews has shown that President Akufo-Addo, following the complaint has directed the Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, to treat the issue as urgent to bring an amicable resolution.

The President has been meeting organised bodies, in the country.

He took the opportunity to caution the media against yellow-journalism, noting that, “The media must be balanced and fair.”

President Akufo-Addo further called for a clear balance between media freedom and responsibility.