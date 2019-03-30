The event which took place at the Wings Complex, Victoria Island, Lagos was to herald the second edition of #SheMeansBusiness, an initiative by Facebook and She.Leads.Africa designed to inspire, empower and train female entrepreneurs across the country to build, grow and start their own businesses.

The evening started with mellow saxophone rendition as guests began to arrive.

The energy in the room filled with over 40 young and enterprising female business owners, leaders, influencers and other stakeholders all trading stories of the struggle, of wisdom and of experience on the course of running their various businesses was exhilarating.

The event tagged 'Building Your Dream Business' for entrepreneurs - focused on using platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp to help achieve business goals started with an opening address by Ebele Okobi, Public Policy Director, Africa, Facebook.

This was followed closely by presentations by the keynote speaker of the evening, Dr Anino Emuwa, Founder/CEO, Avandis Consulting, who talked about the eco-system of small businesses. She opined that if small businesses connect, they become change makers.

This was followed by a panel discussion, moderated by Adaora Ikenze, Head of Public Policy, West Africa, Facebook, and featuring Tosin Oshinowo, Founder & CEO, CMDesign Atelier; Tara Fela-Durotoye, Founder/CEO, House of Tara and Kemi Lewis, Founder & CEO, KL’s Naturals.

They talked about what inspires them, what drives their businesses, as well as their high points and challenges.

Speaking at the event, Sherry Dzinoreva, Head of Policy Programmes, Africa said: “#She Means Business is something that we're all passionate about at Facebook, we know that when women do well, economies do well.

We were encouraged by the milestones reached last year, and importantly the difference it made to the many women across Nigeria who took part.

I'm excited that this year we'll be incorporating students - the business leaders and entrepreneurs of the future.

Technology plays an important role in enabling business growth, and by providing the tools and know-how we're determined to see that businesses set up by Nigerian women reach their full potential.”

The #She Means Business University Tour will take place across 10 university cities in Nigeria, bringing an interactive business and networking experience to campus, whilst focusing on learning digital marketing skills, creative content development on mobile, and using Instagram and WhatsApp to help drive and build their business in school.

Trainings for entrepreneurs will be held across 12 cities including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Enugu, Abuja, Calabar, Ibadan, Kano, Jos and Benin.

Each module taught on the day is designed to provide a deeper understanding of the basics of online digital marketing across Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp, whilst including the development of business strategies and providing networking opportunities.

Interested participants should email programs@sheleadsafrica.org

