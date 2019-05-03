CNN Travel has revealed its list of the 25 most beautiful places around the world.

The picks for the "top breathtaking, beautiful destinations" across the planet included Zhangjiajie National Forest Park, China, Rotorua in New Zealand, Monteverde Cloud Forest Reserve, Costa Rica and Ciudad Perdida in Colombia.

It also featured three places from Africa. They are Bwindi Impenetrable Forest in Uganda, Samburu, Kenya and Mount Toubkal, Morocco.

Business Insider SSA by Pulse takes you inside these stunning, spectacular African countries. Enjoy!

Bwindi Impenetrable Forest, Uganda

Located in this East African country is hands down one of the beautiful, picture perfect places in the world.

Its lush and green scenery is home to the mountain gorilla. Over 400 types of birds, butterflies, baboons, antelopes and endangered species can also be found in this UNESCO-protected national park.

Visitors get to spend time with the gorillas in their natural habitat. There is also the option of an all-day trek where you spend 4 hours with a gorilla family and researchers.

You also enjoy the valleys, cascading waterfalls, and mist-covered hillsides.

Other tourist attractions in Uganda include Queen Elizabeth National Park, Murchison Falls National Park, Lake Mburo National Park and Kibale National Park.

Samburu, Kenya

Also located in East Africa is Samburu, which is right in the heart of this country.

It is a haven for some of the enchanting wildlife in the continent. Here, you will find the national reserve which has the endangered reticulated giraffe, Grevy's zebra and the pioneering Elephant Watch Camp, run by conservationist Saba Douglas-Hamilton.

It also has the Bisanadi National Reserve, Buffalo Springs National Reserve, Mount Ng'iro, Ndoro Mountains, Mathews Range, Kirisia Hills, Loroki Forest and some of the best sunsets you will ever see in your life. Get ready for long walks and camel safari.

Kenya, as a whole, compasses of mountains, lions, elephants, rhinos, other exotic wildlife, the National Museum, beach resorts and so much more.

Mount Toubkal, Morocco

Mount Toubkal is also known as "the roof of North Africa." This is due to its height - 4,167 meters. People all over the world come to find peace and tranquillity at the top.

This popular trekking peak draws thousands of visitors on a yearly basis. It is climbable year round, just be ready to use ice axes once the snow settles during winter, from Nov - May.

Other cool spots in Morocco include the Saharan dunes of Erg Chebbi, the central Atlas Mountains, the resorts of Essaouira, historic sites like earthen-walled Aït Benhaddou.

It is also home to ﻿ - the biggest festival in the world.