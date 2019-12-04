Expats rank Lagos among the worst cities in the world, according to Expat City Ranking 2019 by InterNations.

They rank the Nigerian city low in local transportation, political stability, and safety.

Per the Quality of Urban Living and the Urban Work Life Indices, four African cities featured on the Expat City Ranking also make the bottom 20 cities worldwide.

Expats are unhappy with the local transportation arrangement in Lagos, Nigeria, rating it among the worst cities in the world, according to Expat City Ranking 2019 by InterNations.

With this, they voted the Nigerian city as the worst city in the Quality of Urban Living Index. Lagos ranks only better than Milan (80th), Rome (81st), and Kuwait City (82nd).

Aside from the transportation mess, expats also ranked the state low in terms of political stability and safety.

“There is no safety,” says a Russian expat, “and no proper public transport is available”.

Top expat destination for 2019

Expats rate local economy low

According to the report, more than half of the Lagos' expat community rated the local economy negatively and 37% of them are unhappy with the local career prospects.

On the flip side, they also ranked Lagos as one of the top 5 cities worldwide where you can make friends and have a liveable social life.

What expats think about life in 4 African cities

Four African cities are featured in the Expat City Ranking 2019 by InterNations. They are Nairobi (45th), Johannesburg (59th), and Cape Town (65th) rank in the lower half of the Expat City Ranking 2019, and Lagos (79th) even lands in the bottom 10 cities.

Expats observation about African cities

Per the Quality of Urban Living and the Urban Work Life Indices, the four cities made the bottom 20 cities worldwide. The cities perform slightly above average in terms of getting settled, finance and housing, as well as the local cost of living.

In 2019, 82 cities around the globe are analysed in the Expat City Ranking, offering in-depth information about five areas of expat life: Quality of Urban Living, Getting Settled, Urban Work-Life, Finance & Housing, and Local Cost of Living. Taken together, the first four areas make up the Expat City Ranking, which reveals the best and worst cities to move to in 2020.