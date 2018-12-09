Everything you need to know about the 2018 Miss World Africa

news

On December 8, 2018, Quiin Abenakyo, the Miss World Uganda representative was crowned as this year's Miss World Africa.

Apart from scoring this continental crown, the 22-year-old beauty queen also managed to make it to the top 5.

She eventually became the second runner-up at the 2018 Miss World finale in China after missing out on this year's top crown to Mexico's Vanessa Ponce.

Both queens made history that night with Ponce becoming the first Mexican to win the Miss World crown and Abenakyo being the first Ugandan to make it all the way to the Top 5 of the Miss World competition.

How Abenakyo became the 2018 Miss World Africa

Prior to winning this title, the beauty queen was a computer science student, from Mayuge District in eastern Uganda.

She was given the name 'Quinn' because of the ordeals she had to overcome as a child, one of them being born premature, at seven months.

In her words, "My mother tells me I was a very tiny little baby, and when I miraculously survived the ordeal, she named me Quinn (from the title Queen). That I was a very special child to her."

This name ended up influencing her behaviour as she says, "I did not want to soil my name with bad actions."

According to Abenakyo, her name definitely paved the way to first win, beating over 20 contestants to take the 2018–2019 Miss Uganda crown in August 2018.

After this securing this title, she began the long road to the Miss World competition along with 117 contestants from across the globe.

She made history by becoming the first Ugandan to make the top 30 overall with her project on teenage pregnancies before progressing to the top 12 with the continuous support from her people and then into the Top 5.

Faced with the final question: "During my year, I combined my passion for singing with my Beauty With a Purpose project. What unique quality would you bring to Beauty With a Purpose?"

Her response was: "Good evening everyone. I am very passionate about cooking. I believe one can show the love they have for everyone through food. My Beauty With a Purpose is fighting teenage pregnancies. We can all come together and help, but we can also do this through food because when we all come together, we share ideas, we generate ideas. Just like the Miss World family, we were able to come up with different ideas to solve problems in our countries. Thank you."

This led to her becoming this year's Miss World Africa and second runner-up in the 68th edition of the world beauty contest.

Thailand's Nicolene Limsnukan was the first runner-up, Belarus' Maria Vasilevich came in fourth place while Jamaica's Kadija Robinson is in the fifth position.

Despite not winning the overall crown, Abenakyo, who desires to do a Masters degree in Business Computing, will be a part of the Miss World 2019 Beauty with a Purpose tour.

Kudos to the Ugandan beauty for doing Africa proud!