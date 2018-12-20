Emily Blunt said in an interview on NPR's "Fresh Air" that while everyone thinks Meryl Streep based her iconic performance in "The Devil Wears Prada" on Vogue's Anna Wintour, they're wrong.

Blunt said Streep based the performance on two men in Hollywood, who she didn't name.

Streep was nominated for an Oscar for her performance.

"Mary Poppins Returns" star Emily Blunt said in an interview that Meryl Streep did not base her performance as Miranda Priestly in 2006's "The Devil Wears Prada" on Ann Wintour of Vogue.

In fact, Streep based it on two powerful men in Hollywood, whom she did not name. "I know who they are," Blunt said.

"The Devil Wears Prada" helped launch Blunt's film career. She told NPR's Terry Gross on "Fresh Air" in an interview that aired Tuesday that while most people believe that Streep's Oscar-nominated performance as the cold and intimidating editor of a Vogue-like fashion magazine was based on Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, it's actually not.

"Although Meryl didn't actually base it on Anna Wintour," Blunt said. "She told Anna that. She based it on two men in Hollywood that she knew, who will remain nameless but I know who they are."

Blunt played Emily, Miranda Priestly's assistant.

"She's just desperate, and completely defines herself by this job that she does and the clothes that she wears," Blunt said of her character. "And she's really funny, a really really funny character, just completely idiotic in many ways."

Blunt also told NPR that in all three movies she's appeared in with Streep, ("The Devil Wears Prada," "Into the Woods," and "Mary Poppins Returns") they've never played characters who like each other. But she hopes that changes one day.

