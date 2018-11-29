Pulse.ng logo
Elon Musk says Tesla will bring more video games and other Easter eggs to its cars — but one obvious choice won't be included (TSLA)

AP

  • Tesla vehicles will receive new video games and other Easter eggs before the end of this year, CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday via Twitter.
  • "Super fun software Easter eggs coming to all Tesla S/3/X cars before the holidays! Romance mode, toilet humor & more video games," he said.
  • Tesla declined a request for comment on what "romance mode" and "toilet humor" referred to or what additional games it will include in its vehicles.

Read more: Tesla's cars are full of hidden Easter eggs — here the coolest ones

When a Twitter user asked Musk if a version of the Nintendo racing game "Mario Kart" would be included in Tesla vehicles, Musk said Nintendo didn't give Tesla permission to license the game.

"We tried. Nintendo won’t license it to us," Musk said of Tesla's effort to include the game in its vehicles.

In October, Tesla said it included classic Atari video games as hidden Easter eggs in its latest software update, but didn't specify which games were available. Musk said in August that he had hoped to include "Pole Position," "Tempest," and "Missile Command" in the software update.

Four games were available as of early October, according to a video from the YouTube channel, "What's Inside? Family," three of which Musk had not mentioned in his August tweet.

These are the games that were available in Tesla vehicles as of October, as well as the ones Musk has said he wants to include.

Go to Pulse.ng

