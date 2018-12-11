Elon Musk says Tesla 'might have a prototype' pickup truck next year (TSLA)

news

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

Elon Musk has hinted again at Tesla's forthcoming electric pickup truck.

The CEO tweeted Tuesday that a prototype could arrive as soon as next year.

However, Musk addressed his historical trouble with deadlines during a "60 Minutes" interview on Sunday, saying punctuality was not his strong suit.

A Tesla pickup truck could be here as soon as next year, CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday morning.

"I'm dying to make a pickup truck so bad … we might have a prototype to unveil next year," he said.

It's far from the first time Musk has outlined ambitious plans for an electric pickup truck. The billionaire has been talking about it since at least 2013. He said in December that the truck would arrive after the Model Y, so that would likely mean sometime after 2019.

Earlier this year, Musk tweeted that the truck would come standard with dual-motor all-wheel drive, "crazy torque," and a suspension that dynamically adjusts for the load.

At the time, Musk also asked for input on features customers might want to see.

"What would you love to see in a Tesla pickup truck?" Musk also asked his followers. "I have a few things in mind, but what do you think are small, but important nuances & what would be seriously next level?"

Pickup trucks are easily one of the most popular car segments in the country, but it's also one of the most competitive markets. Business Insider's Matt DeBord points out that while building a truck wouldn't necessarily be complicated, the company would have to compete with the ultra-popular F-150, Chevy Silverado, Ram 1500 and more in the crowded space.

It's also entirely possible a Tesla truck will never happen. Tesla has historically missed production deadlines. In an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" on Sunday, Musk said punctuality was not his strong suit.

"People should not ascribe to malice that which can easily be explained by stupidity," he said. "So it's like, just because I'm like dumb at predicting dates does not mean I am untruthful. I don't know. I've never made a mass-produced car. How am I supposed to know with precision when it's going to get done?"

However, Musk later accused the show of misleading editing that he said took some of his answers out of context.

