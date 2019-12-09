Cardi B

The celebrities which included Moesha, Becca, Afia Schwarzenegger, Hajia4real, Efia Odo, Akuapem Poloo, among others were denied access to meet the pop star when she arrived in Accra on Sunday, December 8, 2019.

These celebrities who looked perturbed and felt disrespected by the Cardi B no show, took to their social media pages to unveil their sentiments.

“I am really hurt, I am so disappointed. I was officially invited alongside other celebrities to come and have a meet and greet with Cardi B, but guess what the organizers didn’t let her show up,” Hajia4real said.

The popular internet queen also suggested as part of her frustration that the American rapper preferred eating kebab by the poolside rather than meeting them.

Also, controversial Ghanaian media personality, Afia Schwarzenegger described the actions of the organisers of the event as “disrespectful” for denying them access to meet the long-awaited star, Cardi B.

“We have been sitting here, and she is eating kebab. And the next thing is Cardi B will be available at 8:30 pm” disappointed Afia Schwarzenegger said.

Currently, none of these celebrities has come up to say exactly who had asked them to show up at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra to meet Cardi B.

Meanwhile, the American rapper has apologised to the celebrities for not showing up.

She revealed that she had no idea about the ‘meet and greet’ segment while visiting the country.