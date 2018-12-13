Pulse.ng logo
DJ Khaled's Miami mansion just hit the market for $8 million and includes a closet that holds up to 500 pairs of sneakers

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Life Style Production Group for ONE Sotheby’s

  • DJ Khaled's waterfront Miami home has been listed for $7.99 million.
  • The waterfront mansion has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, and an enormous sneaker closet.
  • The home is flush with luxury amenities, including a boat lift, an elevator, a wine cellar, and an outdoor entertaining area.

DJ Khaled's home is the stuff of sneaker-lovers' dreams — and it's now on the market.

The Miami villa is listed at $7.99 million by Janet Ben Zvi of ONE Sotheby's International Realty.

DJ Khaled, 43, is a DJ and producer. He also, as Business Insider's Angela Johnson previously reported, launched a luxury furniture line called We The Best Home in September; the line includes lots of "leather, gold, and high-end features."

A similar attention to detail — and appreciation for the shinier things in life — can be seen throughout his home.

Read more: A new report reveals the 17 most popular housing markets for the world's richest people, and a notoriously expensive city is missing from the list

According to a new report from Knight Frank, Miami is one of the world's most popular housing markets for the world's richest people. It's a growing market in which many of the top real estate sales come from penthouses in residential developments. Khaled's house now joins the likes of a $68 million penthouse, which could shatter the state's record, as some of the Miami area's glitzy real estate offerings.

Here's a look inside the mansion:

