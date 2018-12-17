But, if you look closely, there's a lot more to it.

From having your most embarrassing moments caught on camera to being expected to show up to events even when your newborn has kept you up all night , life as a royal has its challenges.

Scroll down to see some of the most disappointing photos that show what life as a royal is really like.

Cameras catch you when you're mid-sneeze.

You even get caught taking out the trash.

There are basically cameras on you at all times.

People try to take selfies with you when you're really not in the mood.

You can't tell a secret without someone watching.

You still have to pick up your daughter when she cries

and the world is watching when your son throws a tantrum.

Even when you're a royal, your dad still has to walk you to school

and your older brother gets the better view from the window seat.

You may win the match, but your wife gets to hold the trophy.

You're not allowed to wear the stylish new hat you bought for your day at Wimbledon...

... yet sometimes you have to wear a hat even when it's windy.

There are some outfits you're simply expected to wear.

You also have to pose for some pretty awkward photos...

... and try a lot of different sports.

You're expected to attend events even when your new baby has kept you up all night...

... and when it's pouring rain.

You still have to drive yourself around

even in the rain, again.

Sometimes, you still have to take the train.

You board it just like everyone else.

You do the gardening, too

and on occasion, the grocery shopping.

You still have to take off your own shoes.

You don't always get the best view at concerts, even when you're the queen.

A two-year-old still manages to steal your popcorn

and you still struggle to pick your pint at the pub.

Kids will still rub your beard and think you're Santa.

You have to meet with world leaders, whether you want to or not.

Some of them will keep you waiting even though you're the Queen.

You have to visit a whole lot of exhibitions and museums.

You still have to dig in your handbag to find anything.

You're forced to put on a brave face when meeting new prickly creatures.

You have to try a lot of different food...

... even when you don't like the smell of it.

You still fall over sometimes...

... and you still look a bit awkward when you dance.

