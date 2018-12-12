Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Disappointing photos show what Venice looks like in real life, from extreme overcrowding and devastating floods to pollution from cruise ships

Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what Venice looks like in real life, from extreme overcrowding and devastating floods to pollution from cruise ships

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Shutterstock/Mariia Golovianko, Getty Images

  • Venice, Italy is one of the top tourist destinations in the world.
  • The city sees between 26 million and 30 million visitors per year.
  • But despite its beauty, the hordes of tourists, devastating floods, and cruise ship pollution may make you think twice about visiting Venice.

Venice goes by many nicknames, "The Floating City," "The City of Bridges," and "The City of Canals" among them.

Whatever you call it, it's one of the most popular destinations in Italy, with between 26 million and 30 million people visiting per year.

But despite its beauty, the city suffers from massive overcrowding, devastating floods, and pollution from the massive cruise ships that pass through every day.

While many people may still consider a trip to Venice worthwhile, these disappointing photos show the reality of the less glamorous aspects of the city.

See the rest of the story at Business Insider

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Inside Eko Atlantic City, a multi-billion dollar coastal city...bullet
2 Lifestyle Christine Blasey Ford, Meghan Markle, and Trump are on the...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are the countries with the best and worst roads in Africabullet

Go to Pulse.ng

There are plenty of options at Chipotle but some are healthier than others.
Lifestyle What 7 dietitians order at Chipotle
One of Waymo's self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivans navigates autonomously around its testing facility at the decommissioned Castle Air Force base in Merced County, California
Lifestyle People are attacking Waymo's self-driving cars in Arizona by slashing tires and, in some cases, pulling guns on the safety drivers (GOOGL)
Enid's not going to love to hear that Negan is running around free.
Lifestyle 'The Walking Dead's' Katelyn Nacon says Enid won't be happy Negan's free
boy girl scouts
Lifestyle The Boy Scouts is reportedly considering bankruptcy to stop the sexual harassment lawsuits against them
X
Advertisement