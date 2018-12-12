Disappointing photos show what Venice looks like in real life, from extreme overcrowding and devastating floods to pollution from cruise ships

news

Shutterstock/Mariia Golovianko, Getty Images

Venice, Italy is one of the top tourist destinations in the world.

The city sees between 26 million and 30 million visitors per year.

But despite its beauty, the hordes of tourists, devastating floods, and cruise ship pollution may make you think twice about visiting Venice.

Venice goes by many nicknames, "The Floating City," "The City of Bridges," and "The City of Canals" among them.

Whatever you call it, it's one of the most popular destinations in Italy, with between 26 million and 30 million people visiting per year.

But despite its beauty, the city suffers from massive overcrowding, devastating floods, and pollution from the massive cruise ships that pass through every day.

While many people may still consider a trip to Venice worthwhile, these disappointing photos show the reality of the less glamorous aspects of the city.