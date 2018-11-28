Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Disappointing photos show what it's really like to go on a safari

Lifestyle Disappointing photos show what it's really like to go on a safari

Going on a safari is about embracing the unknown and appreciating the beauty of wildlife. Even when things go wrong.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Safaris aren't always as perfect as they seem. play

Safaris aren't always as perfect as they seem.

(Andrzej Kubik/Shutterstock, Simone Roda/Flickr)

  • Safaris may look like remote wilderness adventures in photos, but they can be full of tourists.
  • Sometimes, animals get a little too close for comfort, while others may be less exotic than expected.

Going on a safari is about embracing the unknown and appreciating the beauty of wildlife. Even when things go wrong.

Here's how the expectation of going on a safari can differ from the reality.

You might think that your vehicle will be the only car for miles...

You might think that your vehicle will be the only car for miles... play

You might think that your vehicle will be the only car for miles...

(Nick Fox/Shutterstock)

It's an epic trip for people who love adventure.



But chances are you'll have company.

But chances are you'll have company. play

But chances are you'll have company.

(David Precious/Flickr)


You might drive by animals like giraffes in their element.

You might drive by animals like giraffes in their element. play

You might drive by animals like giraffes in their element.

(Delbars/Shutterstock)

Two rare white giraffes were spotted in Kenya in 2017.



Or more tourists.

Or more tourists. play

Or more tourists.

(Simone Roda/Flickr)

Tourists have been known to do some awful things.



There's something majestic about kicking up dust along dirt roads in the wilderness.

There's something majestic about kicking up dust along dirt roads in the wilderness. play

There's something majestic about kicking up dust along dirt roads in the wilderness.

(Andrzej Kubik/Shutterstock)

Some of the best roads to drive around the world aren't paved.



Not every safari is so rustic.

Not every safari is so rustic. play

Not every safari is so rustic.

(Britrob/Flickr)


Seeing a lion in the wild is every safari-goer's dream.

Seeing a lion in the wild is every safari-goer's dream. play

Seeing a lion in the wild is every safari-goer's dream.

(Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock)

Encounters with wildlife can be dangerous.



But sometimes, depending on where you are, domesticated animals wander along the route.

But sometimes, depending on where you are, domesticated animals wander along the route. play

But sometimes, depending on where you are, domesticated animals wander along the route.

(Michael Gaylard/Flickr)

Better than getting chased by cheetahs.



You want to get as close to these majestic creatures as possible...

You want to get as close to these majestic creatures as possible... play

You want to get as close to these majestic creatures as possible...

(Amateur007 / Shutterstock)


But sometimes they'll get closer than you'd like.

But sometimes they'll get closer than you'd like. play

But sometimes they'll get closer than you'd like.

(Youtube/DoRaLiWi)

Sometimes the wild animals you're watching get a little too close for comfort. There have been numerous reports of tourists getting injured or even killed by animals on safaris.



You may get lucky and catch cute animals cuddling.

You may get lucky and catch cute animals cuddling. play

You may get lucky and catch cute animals cuddling.

(Shutterstock)


But you may also see things you wish you hadn't.

But you may also see things you wish you hadn't. play

But you may also see things you wish you hadn't.

(Reinhard Krause/Reuters)

Remember, you're in their natural habitat.



A safari is a great opportunity to capture photos of wildlife.

A safari is a great opportunity to capture photos of wildlife. play

A safari is a great opportunity to capture photos of wildlife.

(ACALU Studio/Shutterstock)

The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards capture hilarious photos of animals.



If you can get the other tourists out of frame.

If you can get the other tourists out of frame. play

If you can get the other tourists out of frame.

(JULIAN MASON/Flickr)

"Bored tourists" also make fascinating photographic subjects.



Some safaris stop at waterfalls and swimming holes.

Some safaris stop at waterfalls and swimming holes. play

Some safaris stop at waterfalls and swimming holes.

(LouieLea/Shutterstock)

Everyone should jump into a swimming hole at least once.



But these are popular for a reason.

But these are popular for a reason. play

But these are popular for a reason.

(Son of Groucho/Flickr)


In Dubai, desert safaris take thrill-seekers through sand dunes.

In Dubai, desert safaris take thrill-seekers through sand dunes. play

In Dubai, desert safaris take thrill-seekers through sand dunes.

(Victor Maschek/Shutterstock)


But the sand creates a difficult terrain for driving.

But the sand creates a difficult terrain for driving. play

But the sand creates a difficult terrain for driving.

(Rob Young/Flickr)

One man fell into a well while seeking help after his vehicle became stuck in the sand on a desert safari in Abu Dhabi, according to Gulf News.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top 3

1 Lifestyle Atheists tell us how they live with Christians and Muslims in...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are the 7 wonders of Africabullet
3 Lifestyle Uber employees say the company's autonomous driving unit...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Rich Enuol, on the right, with his wife, Faith Manning Enuol.
Lifestyle This man lived in an isolated tribe until he was 14 — and here's what his life is like
The concept also features two motors, four seats, 590 horsepower, and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in around 3.5 seconds.
Lifestyle Audi just revealed a new electric concept car that puts Tesla's Model S to shame
Some fast-food sauces are a must.
Lifestyle 7 fast-food condiments that chefs swear by
Berlin's Postdamer Platz goes all out around the holidays.
Lifestyle 26 malls with the most over-the-top holiday decorations
X
Advertisement