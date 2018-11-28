Disappointing photos show what it's really like to go on a safari

news
- Safaris may look like remote wilderness adventures in photos, but they can be full of tourists.
- Sometimes, animals get a little too close for comfort, while others may be less exotic than expected.
Going on a safari is about embracing the unknown and appreciating the beauty of wildlife. Even when things go wrong.
Here's how the expectation of going on a safari can differ from the reality.
You might think that your vehicle will be the only car for miles...
play
You might think that your vehicle will be the only car for miles... (Nick Fox/Shutterstock)
It's an epic trip for people who love adventure.
But chances are you'll have company.
play
But chances are you'll have company. (David Precious/Flickr)
You might drive by animals like giraffes in their element.
play
You might drive by animals like giraffes in their element. (Delbars/Shutterstock)
Two rare white giraffes were spotted in Kenya in 2017.
Or more tourists.
play
Or more tourists. (Simone Roda/Flickr)
Tourists have been known to do some awful things.
There's something majestic about kicking up dust along dirt roads in the wilderness.
play
There's something majestic about kicking up dust along dirt roads in the wilderness. (Andrzej Kubik/Shutterstock)
Some of the best roads to drive around the world aren't paved.
Not every safari is so rustic.
play
Not every safari is so rustic. (Britrob/Flickr)
Seeing a lion in the wild is every safari-goer's dream.
play
Seeing a lion in the wild is every safari-goer's dream. (Sergey Novikov/Shutterstock)
Encounters with wildlife can be dangerous.
But sometimes, depending on where you are, domesticated animals wander along the route.
play
But sometimes, depending on where you are, domesticated animals wander along the route. (Michael Gaylard/Flickr)
Better than getting chased by cheetahs.
You want to get as close to these majestic creatures as possible...
play
You want to get as close to these majestic creatures as possible... (Amateur007 / Shutterstock)
But sometimes they'll get closer than you'd like.
play
But sometimes they'll get closer than you'd like. (Youtube/DoRaLiWi)
Sometimes the wild animals you're watching get a little too close for comfort. There have been numerous reports of tourists getting injured or even killed by animals on safaris.
You may get lucky and catch cute animals cuddling.
play
You may get lucky and catch cute animals cuddling. (Shutterstock)
But you may also see things you wish you hadn't.
play
But you may also see things you wish you hadn't. (Reinhard Krause/Reuters)
Remember, you're in their natural habitat.
A safari is a great opportunity to capture photos of wildlife.
play
A safari is a great opportunity to capture photos of wildlife. (ACALU Studio/Shutterstock)
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards capture hilarious photos of animals.
If you can get the other tourists out of frame.
play
If you can get the other tourists out of frame. (JULIAN MASON/Flickr)
"Bored tourists" also make fascinating photographic subjects.
Some safaris stop at waterfalls and swimming holes.
play
Some safaris stop at waterfalls and swimming holes. (LouieLea/Shutterstock)
Everyone should jump into a swimming hole at least once.
But these are popular for a reason.
play
But these are popular for a reason. (Son of Groucho/Flickr)
In Dubai, desert safaris take thrill-seekers through sand dunes.
play
In Dubai, desert safaris take thrill-seekers through sand dunes. (Victor Maschek/Shutterstock)
But the sand creates a difficult terrain for driving.
play
But the sand creates a difficult terrain for driving. (Rob Young/Flickr)
One man fell into a well while seeking help after his vehicle became stuck in the sand on a desert safari in Abu Dhabi, according to Gulf News.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.