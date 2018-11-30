Disappointing photos show what iconic New York City attractions really look like during the holidays

news

For many, the holidays are the most magical time of the year, and, arguably, there's no location more magical than New York City during that time. The Big Apple is considered one of the most festive places to visit, and with good reason. From Rockefeller Center's Christmas tree to the glimmering lights of Dyker Heights, visitors can't help but get into the holiday spirit.

But no locale is perfect, even during the most jolly season of the year. From endless crowds to below freezing temps, the iconic landmarks of the city can become overrated during the holidays.

Here are a few reasons why New York City maybe shouldn't be at the top of your holiday bucket list.

When it comes to spending the holidays in New York, the first stop on most people's list is Rockefeller Center.

The tree has attracted first-time visitors and locals alike since the tradition began in 1931.

But sometimes you might not get as close as you'd like. The annual Tree Lighting ceremony, set to take place this year on November 28, enchants thousands of fans.

A combination of crowds, barricades, and tight security can get in the way of getting that perfect snap.

And it's not much better during the day.

Just around the corner, you'll find another New York City staple — Radio City Music Hall.

Home to the iconic Rockettes since 1934, the venue attracts plenty of fans for its annual "Christmas Spectacular" extravaganza.

But grabbing a ticket comes at a price (and requires tons of patience).

Ticket prices range from $46 to a staggering $599 depending on date, time, and seat locations. And with a little over 6,000 seats to fill, shows can sell out a lot quicker than expected.

Taking a stroll down 5th Avenue to catch a glimpse of the city's legendary holiday windows is also on many visitors' agendas.

From Saks Fifth Avenue to Bergdorf Goodman, festive window displays have become more ornate and popular over the years.

Although it may take a few hours to see every display.

Barricades are set up every year.

Holiday displays have also made their way into some of the city's malls.

Malls like the Time Warner Center get decked out with over-the-top decorations to bring some holiday cheer to shoppers.

But they're still congested with shoppers.

Black Friday may have come and gone, but you may still need some tips for getting through yet another sale this holiday season.

The Christmas markets at Bryant Park and Union Square also aren't immune to the crowds.

Not even a frigid dip in temperature deters people from shopping for goods at Union Square's pop-up holiday market in 2017.

A horse-drawn carriage through Central Park seems like a romantic way to explore the concrete jungle with your better half.

No matter when you travel to New York City, there are tons of hotspots to add to your itinerary.

But the weather can put a damper on your sight-seeing plans.

Blistering winds and below-freezing temps may keep you cooped up indoors instead.

From Rockefeller Center to Central Park, the city offers a number of rinks for skaters to check out...

Along with ice skating, here's a slew of other outdoor activities to make this winter the best one yet.

...but keep in mind you won't have the rink to yourself.

Packs of skaters try not to bump into one another at Central Park's rink on Christmas Day in 2017.

Looking to get out of Manhattan for a bit? The stunning decorations that light up Dyker Heights, Brooklyn, are only a subway ride away.

From festive small towns to theme parks, there are jaw-dropping Christmas light displays to check out across the country.

Word has spread however, about the dazzling displays of the neighborhood.

Back in Manhattan, the Empire State Building gleams with traditional red and green Christmas colors.

The skyscraper is one of the many world-famous landmarks that go all out for the holidays.

But it can also serve as the backdrop for some debaucherous festivities.

An estimated 30,000 Santas take to the streets of New York City for the annual SantaCon pub crawl.

You may bump into Santa Claus amid the hustle and bustle of Times Square...

Most Americans think of Santa Claus as a jolly man in a red suit — here's what he looks like in some countries around the world.

... but let's not forget that you're in one of the most crowded places on Earth.