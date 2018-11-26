Disappointing, behind-the-scenes photos show what it's really like to be an Instagram influencer

news

Instagram influencers are known for posting pristine photos of their travels, pets, kids, meals, and workout routines for millions of followers. But the photos don't always tell the whole story.

One Instagram star even faked a trip to Disneyland to prove that you can't trust everything you see online.

Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what it's really like to be an Instagram influencer.

Behind every perfect Instagram photo is an Instagram boyfriend.

Some women have enlisted their boyfriends as personal photographers.

This might appear to be a simple photo of someone swimming.

But it's actually the product of an Instagram boyfriend's acrobatic feats.

What would Instagram be without Instagram boyfriends?

Shirtless photo shoots can get chilly.

Even photoshoots in full winter gear are freezing.

Sometimes the wind cooperates. Sometimes it doesn't.

Not every windswept photo makes the final cut...

Those trendy, gigantic pool floats don't always work out as planned.

#MomLife isn't always as serene as it seems.

Attempts at documenting spa days go awry when kids want attention.

And photoshoots with babies can be unpredictable.

Babies aren't known for their ability to hold a pose.

Or to remain calm under pressure.

Not all meals are camera-ready.

Recipes don't always come out the way they're supposed to.

Artful drizzles of chocolate get a lot messier in real life.

Even dog's lives aren't as perfect as they might appear.

Not all dogs can be jetsetters.

Influencers are beginning to speak out about how what they post on Instagram isn't always an accurate representation of their lives.

Swimwear designer and fitness blogger Karina Irby posted side-by-side photos of herself before and after drinking a milkshake. She wrote that she wanted to call attention to the gap between photos on Instagram and the actual experience behind those snapshots.

"Instagram [versus] real life real talk," Irby wrote in the caption. "Try not to judge a book by its cover. We're all guilty of it, especially in a world of Social Media. Keep an open mind that everyone is different and has a different story."

Travel bloggers Lauren Bullen and Jack Morris started exposing the reality behind their "perfect" lives.

They started sharing unedited versions of their travel photos on a new Instagram account in August.

A new account of theirs shows how much time and effort go into their stunning, carefully staged shots.

Model Madeline Ford shared a series of photos that show that "not everything is as glamorous as it looks."

The first shot is a typical Instagram modeling photo, and the second shows that Ford is actually in pajama pants with a dog underfoot.

"I'm guilty of creating the 'perfect illusion' on social media," she wrote. "Even though this is a silly example, it illustrates just how silly social media can be. No one effortlessly sits around with their makeup perfectly done in flattering lighting and angles. The truth is, most of the time I get ready just to create content, I have to chase good lighting around my house because it's freezing outside, my mom takes my photos, and my dogs all watch."

With some clever angles and Photoshop magic, photographer Gilmar Silva shows how it's possible to transform dull locations into stunning settings.

Those majestic swings that seem to appear in nature are actually being held up by assistants.

He can even turn day into night.

Instagram influencer and blogger Carolyn Stritch even invented a spontaneous trip to Disneyland to show how easy it is to fake perfection.

"I manipulated images, captioned them with a fictional narrative, and presented them as real-life," she wrote.

Geraldine West pokes fun at the calculated way Instagram influencers craft their posts to make their lives seem perfect.

She decided to put her own self-deprecating spin on Instagram photos.

Ironically, people loved her photos so much that she became an influencer herself.

She currently has over 50,000 followers.

Not that anyone's counting...

