Disappointing, behind-the-scenes photos show what it's really like to be an Instagram influencer

Instagram influencers post pristine photos of their travels, pets, kids, meals, and workout routines. But the photos don't always show the full story.
One Instagram star even faked a trip to Disneyland to prove that you can't trust everything you see online.
Here's a behind-the-scenes look at what it's really like to be an Instagram influencer.
Some women have enlisted their boyfriends as personal photographers.
Instagram vs. Reality (mit Filtern, okay). Ja, das ewige Battle, was man teilt, wie viel man preisgibt, wie man sich inszeniert. Und natürlich zeige ich auf Insta nicht alles - eh klar. Aber das heißt nicht, dass es keine schlechten Tage gibt. Und das ist auch okay so. Generell war ich aber glaub noch nie so zufrieden wie in diesem Jahr. _________________________ #latergram #steinamrhein #suisse #switzerland #schweiz #schweiz #suissebook #rhein #herbst #autumn #autumnlovers #outdoors #instagramvsreality #nature #naturelovers #natur #canonphotography #canon #canon750d #travelphotography #travelblogger_de #exploretocreate #greyisthenewblack #grauliebe #secondhand #vintagelovers #greenbloggers #kleiderkreisel #ootd #fairfashion
YA SOMOS 10.000!!!! #emo#8J+PvA==## quien nos iba a decir a nosotros 10 meses atr#emo#w6E=##s que esto crecer#emo#w60=##a tanto! GRACIAS a los que est#emo#w6E=##is aqu#emo#w60=## desde el primer d#emo#w60=##a GRACIAS por disfrutar con nosotros de la vida camper de los viajes de la VIDA! GRACIAS a los que valor#emo#w6E=##is todas y cada uno de las fotos y todo el trabajo que hay detr#emo#w6E=##s. #emo#8J+TuA==## GRACIAS tambi#emo#w6k=##n a los que nos le#emo#w6k=##is. GRACIAS a los que acab#emo#w6E=##is de llegar #emo#8J+Puw==## Queremos celebrar los 10.000 con un poco de realidad dentro de esta vida id#emo#w60=##lica de Instagram #emo#8J+kmg==###emo#8J+PvA==## y es que no somos perfectos ni tampoco pretendemos serlo, nos basta con disfrutar y divertirnos con todo esto y hacer que la gente disfrute tambi#emo#w6k=##n y viaje a trav#emo#w6k=##s de nuestras fotos. As#emo#w60=## que ya veis, esta es la realidad detr#emo#w6E=##s de cada foto, la foto perfecta no existe #emo#8J+kqg==## ni tampoco nosotros lo somos detr#emo#w6E=##s de cada foto simplemente hay una historia de contar #emo#8J+noQ==## . . #10k #instagramvsreality #instagramhub #mochileros #travelgram #iamdigitalnomad #backpackers #wanderlust #travelphotography #beautifuldestinations #igtravel #instatravel #picoftheday #backpacking #viagem #instapassport #amorviajar #iamtb #catalanspelmon #travelblogger #travel #instadaily #instagood #forbestravelguide #instagramhub #backpackersintheworld #iamtb #travelshots #traveltagged #travellers
Instagram vs. Reality (swipe!) Went from walkin in a winter wonderland#emo#77iP## to son of a blizzard!#emo#8J+krA==##//PS: my fav scarf of the season is on sale for under $50 right now!#emo#77iP## http://liketk.it/2ytlI #liketkit @liketoknow.it #LTKholidaystyle #LTKsalealert #LTKunder50 #ootd #snowday
Anzeige | With everything I need out of reach. #emo#8J+Puw==## that#emo#4oCZ##s #momlife - isn#emo#4oCZ##t it? . . Und nat#emo#w7w=##rlich steht alles was ich vielleicht brauchen k#emo#w7Y=##nnte au#emo#w58=##er Reichweite kennt ihr? Ich pack euch mal alle peinlichem Outtakes hierzu in die Story wer findet den Fehler den ich hier gephotoshoppt hab?
Second Sunday in a row that I failed at taking a facial mask picture#emo#8J+ZhA==## Ashton was initially asleep on the couch behind me and normally sleeps for about two hours. Well today he had other plans. He was only asleep for about 15 min and as soon as I poured myself a glass of wine and sat down to take a picture of my well deserved #emo#4oCc##me time#emo#4oCd##, his ass woke up and began terrorizing my life Long story short, my glass is now in the fridge and my #emo#4oCc##me time#emo#4oCd## became #emo#4oCc##our time#emo#4oCd##. So my second attempt at a self care Sunday photo failed but I successfully captured the perfect picture to show his future girlfriends (Mom:1 Ashton:0). This is mom life _ Btw my mask was bomb. It is the @sheamoisture African Black Soap Clarifying Mud Mask. I got it from @target for under $5. I also got my robe from Target but it was last season so I#emo#4oCZ##m not sure they still keep it in stock. Finally, I was about to enjoy a glass of @apothicwine Rose but, as you can see, Ashton wasn#emo#4oCZ##t having it#emo#8J+kpg==###emo#8J+PvQ==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## Per usual, this isn#emo#4oCZ##t an ad. Just products I#emo#4oCZ##m using and love#emo#77iP## _ #mom #momlife #instamom #kids #momma #mommyblog #momofboys #momproblems #boymomproblems #boymom #baby #parents #parenting #parenthood #parentproblems #reality #facts #reallife #truth #winetasting #winelover #wine #apothicred #apothicrose #targetstyle #target #sheamoisture #selfcare #instagramvsreality #selfcaresunday
Nebojte, nenechala som ho reva#emo#xaU=## len kv#emo#w7Q=##li fotke Ale m#emo#w7Q=###emo#xb4=##em ja zato, #emo#xb4=##e to patr#emo#w60=## k jeho zasp#emo#w6E=##vaciemu riti#emo#w6E=##lu? #emo#8J+ktw==###emo#8J+PvA==###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## Do piatich min#emo#w7o=##t bol tuh#emo#w70=##, #emo#xI0=##estn#emo#w6k=## pionierske #emo#8J+PvA==## #instagramvsreality
And thats why the #emo#wqs=##MOMBUN#emo#wrs=## were invented or what #momlife #instagramvsreality . . . #kidsfashionforall #junkyardnorge #newbiebykappahl #newbielovers #kappahl #motherhood #parentproblems #parenthood #cute_pregnancy #inspirepregnancy #thebump #stylish_bump #pregnant #pregnancy #maternity #postpartum #beforeandafter #mammalivet
When I photograph food vs when I eat it. It tastes just as good tbh. . . . . . . . . . . #vegan #vegansofig #food #veganfood #vegangirl #foodporn #veganfoodporn #foodie #veganfoodie #crueltyfree #veganfitness #health #healthy #plantbased #nycvegan #vegansofnyc #girlswithmuscle #instagramvsreality #reality #foodphotography
Instagram vs Reality Tak to u mnie wygl#emo#xIU=##da w 99% przypadk#emo#w7M=##w Jestem wzrokowcem, ale je#emo#xZs=##li chodzi o szamk#emo#xJk=## to smak i tak wygrywa. Dla przyk#emo#xYI=##adu - gofry po lewej stronie nie maj#emo#xIU=## polewy z od#emo#xbw=##ywki bia#emo#xYI=##kowej wi#emo#xJk=##c s#emo#xIU=## bardziej suche. Cz#emo#xJk=##sto takie w#emo#xYI=##a#emo#xZs=##nie zdj#emo#xJk=##cia z przepisami, kt#emo#w7M=##re maj#emo#xIU=## g#emo#xYI=###emo#w7M=##wnie #emo#xYI=##adnie i zdrowo wygl#emo#xIU=##da#emo#xIc=## widzimy na instagramie, a p#emo#w7M=###emo#xbo=##niej si#emo#xJk=## kto#emo#xZs=## dziwi #emo#xbw=##e to "fit" jedzenie jakie#emo#xZs=## takie md#emo#xYI=##e (oczywi#emo#xZs=##cie te gofry to i tak sztosy ) A gofry po prawej mo#emo#xbw=##e i wygl#emo#xIU=##daj#emo#xIU=## jak polane wszystkim co w lod#emo#w7M=##wce, ale za to smakuj#emo#xIU=## o niebo lepiej i maj#emo#xIU=## dodatkow#emo#xIU=## porcj#emo#xJk=## bia#emo#xYI=##eczka Ja tam lubi#emo#xJk=## takie maziaje i obiady wymieszane w jak najwi#emo#xJk=##kszej misce A jak jest u was? ___ #instagramvsreality #reality #waffles #carbs #protein #eatclean #healthy #fit
The baths I dream of verses the baths I get.... My little human helps so there is worse things in Life... #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #emo#4oCi## #instagramvsreality #reality #dreams #instagram #photooftheday #funny #cute #laughs #goofy #pug #pugsofinstagram #dogs #dog #pet #petsofinstagram #bath #love #aww #apugandhergirl
#emo#0J8=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LA=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0LI=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0YU=###emo#0L4=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0L0=###emo#0Ys=###emo#0LU=## . Plans for the weekend . #emo#0KE=###emo#0Ls=###emo#0LU=###emo#0LQ=###emo#0Lg=## #emo#0Lc=###emo#0LA=## #emo#0L0=###emo#0LA=###emo#0Yg=###emo#0LU=###emo#0Lk=## #emo#0YA=###emo#0YM=###emo#0LE=###emo#0YA=###emo#0Lg=###emo#0Lo=###emo#0L4=###emo#0Lk=## Instagram vs Reality #emo#0LI=## @mops_and_me . #emo#8J+TuA==##:@mops_and_me
Instagram VS Real Life Real talk. Try not to judge a book by its cover. We#emo#4oCZ##re all guilty of it, especially in a world of Social Media. Keep an open mind that everyone is different and has a different story. Hell! People try and put me down on Social Media everyday; calling me all kinds of names and saying I#emo#4oCZ##ve had all kinds of surgeries They don#emo#4oCZ##t know me, or what I do, or how I think. BUT if they had the chance to meet me they#emo#4oCZ##d soon realise I#emo#4oCZ##m just a goofy dork who designs swimwear, sings all my words loudly, and badly! They#emo#4oCZ##d realise I have a serious and concerning chocolate addiction, hence my fat booty (sorry trolls it#emo#4oCZ##s not fat injections) and has nightly dates with my super lame TV series. I#emo#4oCZ##m an only child and love to be alone. I#emo#4oCZ##m not very social and have more friends on Social Media than in real life. My work is my baby and I#emo#4oCZ##m obsessed with helping it grow. I want to change the way people see beauty. Working out is my escape from reality. My hobby is giving people gifts and watching their reactions when they open it. Just like Oprah, I wish I could buy every single one of my followers a brand new car! My parents are my best friends. My Dad is a quadriplegic and my Mum is recovering from open heart surgery. My fear is bad health. I tell Ryan I love him three times before I go to sleep. I got bullied in primary school. I get bullied now. The only difference is now I don#emo#4oCZ##t care and I enjoy the laugh. I wish people would stop asking me when I#emo#4oCZ##m having babies because I already have three fur children. I#emo#4oCZ##m happy and proud of myself and who I have become and hope everyone reading this can love themselves too. There. I bet you wouldn#emo#4oCZ##t have guessed any of that from looking at my Instagram profile#emo#77iP##
Swimwear designer and fitness blogger Karina Irby posted side-by-side photos of herself before and after drinking a milkshake. She wrote that she wanted to call attention to the gap between photos on Instagram and the actual experience behind those snapshots.
"Instagram [versus] real life real talk," Irby wrote in the caption. "Try not to judge a book by its cover. We're all guilty of it, especially in a world of Social Media. Keep an open mind that everyone is different and has a different story."
They started sharing unedited versions of their travel photos on a new Instagram account in August.
INSTAGRAM VS REALITY You guys know I advocate for self-care often, but I recently recognized that failing to show the reality of my life outside of Instagram is setting false and unrealistic standards, so I wanted to show what the typical "behind the scenes" looks like while I'm creating content. It's so easy to get caught up in comparing your appearance, social life, and success to people you follow on social media, so this is a friendly reminder that not everything is as glamorous as it looks. I'm guilty of creating the "perfect illusion" on social media. Even though this is a silly example, it illustrates just how silly social media can be. No one effortlessly sits around with their makeup perfectly done in flattering lighting and angles. The truth is, most of the time I get ready just to create content, I have to chase good lighting around my house because it's freezing outside, my mom takes my photos, and my dogs all watch. We all put out only the best version of ourselves, and that's totally okay! But if you don't recognize that it's normal and human to have bad days, take bad photos, and just generally feel off sometimes, social media can really magnify our insecurities and doubts about ourselves. I recently started a journey of learning to love myself, and it started with my mental health, and no longer comparing myself to unrealistic standards set by Instagram, so I hope I can inspire you to do the same. I have been using Better Help for a while now, and am so excited to be partnering with them to share this service with you all. Better Help is an app that offers affordable online counseling services, and is an amazing way to talk to a licensed therapist at your own convenience. Click the link in my bio to learn more. @betterhelp #ad
The first shot is a typical Instagram modeling photo, and the second shows that Ford is actually in pajama pants with a dog underfoot.
"I'm guilty of creating the 'perfect illusion' on social media," she wrote. "Even though this is a silly example, it illustrates just how silly social media can be. No one effortlessly sits around with their makeup perfectly done in flattering lighting and angles. The truth is, most of the time I get ready just to create content, I have to chase good lighting around my house because it's freezing outside, my mom takes my photos, and my dogs all watch."
#emo#w4A=##s vezes em meio a tantas #emo#w6E=##rvores n#emo#w6M=##o encontramos um lugar para prender o balan#emo#w6c=##o para a gestante sentar... O jeito #emo#w6k=## recorrer ao nosso amigo Photoshop, afinal, o importante #emo#w6k=## o resultado final! #emo#8J+PvA==## Passa para o lado e acompanhe esse SpeedArt da edi#emo#w6c=###emo#w6M=##o que fizemos nessa foto no software de edi#emo#w6c=###emo#w6M=##o Photoshop no Computador! Ah n#emo#w6M=##o esquece de comentar #emo#77iP## . . . #gravidez #gravida #dante #itsaboy #maedemenino #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #gestante #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #gravidinha #bump #belly #moda #repost #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta #fisio
LUGARxFOTO Sabemos que fotografia #emo#w6k=## desenhar com a luz! Saber usar uma luz na hora de criarmos uma imagem devemos entender como funciona os diferentes tipo de luzes, seja natural ou artificial! Nessa imagem criamos uma luz dentro do lampi#emo#w6M=##o a partir de um Flash disparado em cima da vela que existia dentro! S#emo#w7M=## n#emo#w7M=##s que achamos lindo esse efeito de Luz? #emo#77iP## . . . #papai #engra#emo#w6c=##adinho #comedian #fun #daddy #jocker #funnypictures #dante #itsaboy #maedeprimeiraviagem #pregnantlife #pregnant #pregnantstyle #pregnantbelly #fitpregnancy #instapregnancy #bump #belly #moda #fisioterapia #physiotherapie #physiotherapy #physioterapy #cuidadoscomasaude #massagem #massage #terapiamanual #physicaltherapy #pilates #fisioterapeuta
I've taken myself off to California. There I am in front of Sleeping Beauty's Castle #emo#4oCT## my crazy, self-indulgent 22nd birthday present to myself. Tomorrow I'll be back home and it'll be like it never even happened! I keep saying to myself: it's kind of fun to do the impossible. Life is what you make it!
"I manipulated images, captioned them with a fictional narrative, and presented them as real-life," she wrote.
#emo#8J+XoQ==## SPORT IST MORD #emo#8J+XoQ==## (english version below ) Meine Sit-Ups f#emo#w7w=##hlen sich manchmal an, als w#emo#w7w=##rde ich meine Ged#emo#w6Q=##rme geb#emo#w6Q=##ren... Kann das noch jemand best#emo#w6Q=##tigen? Ich hab mich #emo#w7w=##brigens sehr #emo#w7w=##ber die zwei Reposts gefreut, auch wenn da einige Kritik zu meinen Instagram vs. Reality Bildern kam. W#emo#w7w=##rde ich denen trauen, d#emo#w7w=##rfte ich glauben, dass ich alt, peinlich und eingebildet bin! Aber ich bin ja noch viel, viel mehr... #emo#8J+kqg==## In den heutigen Stories arbeite ich dieses Trauma auf! Ich koche mir jetzt noch eine H#emo#w7w=##hnersuppe und schaue sp#emo#w6Q=##ter Indiana Jones... Habt einen sch#emo#w7Y=##nen Abend! PS: Das Six-Pack links ist echt und nicht mit einer billigen Lidschatten-Palette gemalt!#ichschw#emo#w7Y=##r #emo#8J+kng==## --------------- SPORT IS MURDER - at least according to a popular saying here in Germany... #emo#8J+Piw==###emo#77iP###emo#4oCN###emo#77iP## Sometimes doing sit-ups feels like giving birth to my entrails... Can someone relate? PS: The sixpack on the left is real and not painted with a cheap eyeshadow set...#emo#8J+kng==## ________________ #k#emo#w7Y=##lnbloggt #k#emo#w7Y=##lnergram #cgn #frankfurtblogger #blogger_de #blogger_at #blogger_ch #instablogger_de #frankfurt #frankfurtblogger #carmushka #berlinblogger
She decided to put her own self-deprecating spin on Instagram photos.
INFLUENCER or INFLUENZA ...that is the question! #emo#8J+klA==## Wer war hier, oder ist auch gerade krank? Bei dieser Achterbahn der Temperatur kein Wunder oder? #emo#8J+kpw==## Sch#emo#w7Y=##nen Montag Abend noch... ________________ #k#emo#w7Y=##lnbloggt #k#emo#w7Y=##lnergram #cgn #modeblogger #blogger_de #blogger_at #blogger_ch #instablogger_de #frankfurt #frankfurtblogger #carmushka #berlinblogger #carmushkaootw
...und der 1. Platz f#emo#w7w=##r's peinlichste Foto geht an... #emo#8J+lgQ==###emo#8J+lgQ==###emo#8J+lgQ==###emo#8J+lgQ==###emo#8J+lgQ==###emo#8J+lgQ==###emo#8J+lgQ==###emo#8J+lgQ==## Genau dieses Bild hier! Am K#emo#w7Y=##lner Dom vor Louis Vuitton zu "shooten" war ziemlich grenzwertig! Die Touris waren echt nett, aber die deutschen Jugendlichen waren sehr, sehr fies! Sah halt auch echt scheisse aus, was ich da auf der Domplatte so gemacht habe! Geb ich zu! PS: Die Alkis vor'm Aldi waren sehr "supportive" und nett! ________________ We shot this picture at the cathedral in Cologne in front of LV... It was by far the most embarassing shooting! The tourists were nice, but the german youngsters... Boy - they can be quite hurtful and nasty! ________________ #k#emo#w7Y=##lnbloggt #k#emo#w7Y=##lnergram #cgn #modeblogger #blogger_de #blogger_at #blogger_ch #instablogger_de #frankfurt #frankfurtblogger #carmushka #berlinblogger #carmushkaootw
Echte Ladies brauchen kein Klopapier! Die lassen es h#emo#w7Y=##chstens ab und zu mal "Einh#emo#w7Y=##rner rieseln"... #emo#8J+mhA==## Was soll da auch sonst rauskommen, wenn man den ganzen Tag nur Unicorn Fruit Loops knuspert? Und wenn dann die Periode ansteht, benutzen wir Tampompoms und Zuckerwattepads f#emo#w7w=##r ihr wisst schon was, oder Ladies? In diesem Sinne, lieben Gru#emo#w58=## vom Sofa, ich hab den Blubber immer noch... #emo#8J+kpw==###emo#8J+kog==## Habt einen sch#emo#w7Y=##nen Donnerstag ________________ #k#emo#w7Y=##lnbloggt #k#emo#w7Y=##lnergram #cgn #frankfurtblogger #blogger_de #blogger_at #blogger_ch #instablogger_de #frankfurt #berlinblogger #k#emo#w7Y=##ln
