Its officially ‘I Just Got Back’ (IJGB) season in Lagos, Nigeria.

This is when Nigerian citizens return from the diaspora just in time for the fun-filled period tagged ‘Detty December.’

Business Insider SSA has put together the best tips on how to live your best life.

Dear IJGBs, want to have the best time of your life this month? Then you need to take advantage of the following tips:

Buy your tickets online

'Detty December' is packed with tons of concerts and events. To avoid any problems, buy your tickets early online. You could pay more at the gate if you wait until the main day.

Always leave early

The festive season attracts a lot of people which means you should expect a lot of traffic especially where the events are happening. Avoid getting stuck in these jams by planning out your day in advance and leaving early.

Keep an open mind

If this your first time back, there is a chance you have certain expectations about Lagos state and its people. To get the best out of this experience, its best drop all expectations and just keep an open mind.

Go out with people

As an IJGB, it is advisable to move around with people who know more about Lagos. These friends will take you to all the best spots and ensure that you have a good time.

Have an ATM card/Cash at all times

Certain places only accept cash and others are okay with using your ATM card. It's best to ensure you always have both on you at all times.

Set a budget and stick to it

You may be tempted to go all out but you should not. Have a budget for everything from accommodation, food, transportation to events and stick to it. Remember you still have a life to get to after the festive season.

Carry a Valid ID

It is advisable to have some form of identification with you at all times.

Have fun

All that is left is to have fun. Lagos has so many things happening this month. There are also various tourist destinations to check out. Do not forget to try out the amazing food.