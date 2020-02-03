It is interesting to note that a positive learning environment is not limited to the classroom. Rather, it extends to how much support your child receives from you, the parents, as he makes the effort to learn and participate in academic activities.

This article is useful for all parents, whether you’re seeking a school with a nurturing atmosphere for your child’s development or you simply desire to give your child better learning support.

What Makes a Learning Environment Negative?

Prejudice and Bullying

In a classroom or learning community where there is favouritism or discrimination, a child cannot be expected to perform at his best as he is constantly faced with the fear of rejection and made to feel inferior.

Constant Criticism and Unhealthy Competition

In a negative learning environment, undue emphasis is laid on immediate achievements so much that the teacher constantly condemns or improperly punishes students who do not meet expectations. Such an atmosphere only encourages learners to do anything it takes just to impress the teacher without being fully participative in actual learning.

Negative Influence

In a distracted and ill-disciplined environment, it is easy for a learner to lose focus of his academic work to indulge in a vice. A safe learning environment has to be rid of negative individuals that can cause a student to lose concentration.

Inappropriate Disciplinary Methods

No doubt, discipline is part of tutelage, however, a great deal of balance is needed, because not all forms of discipline are acceptable. Disciplining a child should not involve physical harm or neglect. Instead, it should be aimed towards caring correction.

Creating the safest mental environment for your child to learn

A Safe Learning Environment: Where to Start?

The right learning environment is beyond the classroom. It includes the relational atmosphere between students and between teacher and student.

Build an atmosphere that assures every child that he is accepted and loved in his own uniqueness. Do not hesitate to applaud a learner’s honest effort to achieve excellence. Let your conduct serve as an example of the right values that make one an excellent student. Understand each child’s learning pace and be patient and consistent in supporting the child through any challenge. Create an atmosphere where every child knows his worth. You can do this by engaging each child individually, understanding his/her area of weaknesses and strengths. Let every child have the independence to pursue his own learning interest. The freedom to learn is the best way for academic development.

