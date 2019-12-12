Netflix has acquired a Nigerian TV show titled "Crazy, Lovely, Cool."

The 2017 series is a coming of age tv sitcom filled with many familiar faces like Enyinna Nwigwe and Adesua Etomi-Wellington.

It will be available for streaming over the weekend.

Netflix is adding "Crazy, Lovely, Cool," a Nigerian TV show, to its expanding roster of Nollywood content.

Produced by award-winning director Obi Emelonye, the series explores the interesting activities on university undergraduates and their lecturers in a typical Nigerian university.

Meet the cast

It features some well-known actors like Enyinna Nwigwe, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Uru Eke, and "Living in Bondage" actor Swanky JKA.

Nwigwe plays the role of Izu, a blogger, entrepreneur, and private investigator.

Jka is a suave, hooded silent enforcer of the SS confraternity, a popular gang on the campus.

Etomi-Wellington acts as a writer and fearless politician.

The 13-part series was shot in conjunction with Trace TV at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka in Enugu State.

Season 1 will be available on Netflix on Sunday, December 15, 2019.

Netflix acquires "Meet the Adebanjos"

"Meet the Adebanjos," a British Nigerian sitcom, was recently added to the popular American streaming service.

Ranked as ‘UK’s Number 1 British African Sitcom,’ the comedy showcases the ups and downs of a first-generation Nigerian couple raising their British-born children in Peckham, South London.

Bayo, the father, is played by award-winning British-Nigerian actor Wale Ojo. He is supported by his wife, Gladys (Yetunde Oduwole), daughter, Sade (Andrea Ama Aboagye), son, Tobi (Daniel Davids) and the eccentric Aunty Funke (Moji Bamtefa).

It became available for streaming on November 4, 2019.