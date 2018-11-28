Craig Jackson of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company has one of the world's most expensive private garages — take a look inside

news

Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company, took us on a tour of his private car garage.

It includes a multimillion-dollar Rotunda, a personal car shop, a private showroom, and additional space to store more of his collection.

Watch to video to look inside one of the world's most expensive private garages.

The following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Take a peek inside one the worlds most expensive private garages. It's owned by Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company.

Craig Jackson: Welcome to my garage. This, we call the Rotunda. Because it's a round room. But it's also made to look like a '67 Shelby wheel. I designed it to be very clean. So the walls look like a door panel and I put these screens in So the walls look like a door panel and I put these screens in so I don't have to have a lot of signs. Every car up here is a car that is meant to be driven.

Narrator: Craig's multimillion-dollar garage took over two years to build. He paid extra attention to detail with leather walls and terrazzo-coated floor. And a state of the art lighting system gives each carefully-placed car an extra shine. From classics to modern-day marvels, Craig Jackson has it all.