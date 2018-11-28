Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Craig Jackson of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company has one of the world's most expensive private garages — take a look inside

Lifestyle Craig Jackson of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company has one of the world's most expensive private garages — take a look inside

  • Published:

The following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Take a peek inside one the worlds most expensive private garages. It's owned by Craig Jackson, CEO of Barrett-Jackson Auction Company.

Craig Jackson: Welcome to my garage. This, we call the Rotunda. Because it's a round room. But it's also made to look like a '67 Shelby wheel. I designed it to be very clean. So the walls look like a door panel and I put these screens in So the walls look like a door panel and I put these screens in so I don't have to have a lot of signs. Every car up here is a car that is meant to be driven.

Narrator: Craig's multimillion-dollar garage took over two years to build. He paid extra attention to detail with leather walls and terrazzo-coated floor. And a state of the art lighting system gives each carefully-placed car an extra shine. From classics to modern-day marvels, Craig Jackson has it all.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Atheists tell us how they live with Christians and Muslims in...bullet
2 Lifestyle Here are the 7 wonders of Africabullet
3 Lifestyle Uber employees say the company's autonomous driving unit...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Rich Enuol, on the right, with his wife, Faith Manning Enuol.
Lifestyle This man lived in an isolated tribe until he was 14 — and here's what his life is like
The concept also features two motors, four seats, 590 horsepower, and the ability to accelerate from 0-60 mph in around 3.5 seconds.
Lifestyle Audi just revealed a new electric concept car that puts Tesla's Model S to shame
Some fast-food sauces are a must.
Lifestyle 7 fast-food condiments that chefs swear by
Berlin's Postdamer Platz goes all out around the holidays.
Lifestyle 26 malls with the most over-the-top holiday decorations
X
Advertisement