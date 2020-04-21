This has heightened the tension already caused by the pandemic since many countries are beginning to relax the restrictive measures put in place to prevent the spread.

The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, however, did not specify why he believes that the COVID-19 pandemic that has infected nearly 2.5 million people and killed over 166,000 ould get worse.

But some people have said that the virus can spread through Africa where health systems are not adequately developed.

Tedros alluded to the Spanish flu in 1918 as a reference for the coronavirus outbreak.

“It has a very dangerous combination and this is happening … like the 1918 flu that killed up to 100 million people,” he told reporters in Geneva.

“But now we have technology, we can prevent that disaster, we can prevent that kind of crisis.”

“Trust us. The worst is yet ahead of us,” he said. “Let’s prevent this tragedy. It’s a virus that many people still don’t understand.”