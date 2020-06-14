In a tweet on the update on the case count, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that 304 new cases have been recorded.
This means that the country’s case count of COVID-19 has increased to 11,422.
The GHS indicated that the number of recoveries has increased to 4,156.
Find the regional breakdown of the case counts below:
Greater Accra Region – 6,997
Ashanti Region – 2,021
Western Region – 951
Central Region – 621
Volta Region – 250
Eastern Region – 204
Upper East Region – 128
Oti Region – 94
Western North Region – 79
Northern Region – 37
Upper West Region – 22
Bono East Region – 13
North East Region – 2
Savannah Region – 1
Bono Region – 1
Ahafo Region – 1