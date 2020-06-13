This is an increase of 262 after the last update was given.

This new update was given as at 0400GMT on Saturday (June 13, 2020).

The update from the Ghana Health Service (GHS) indicated that the number of recoveries has also increased to 3,979 with the death toll staying at 48.

This brings the number of active cases to 7,091, most of whom are asymptomatic.

24 people are currently in severe and critical conditions in various health facilities in Accra and Kumasi. Four of them are currently on ventilators.

Breakdown of new cases

Out of the 262 new cases, 144 were detected through routine surveillance while 118 were as a result of the enhanced contact-tracing exercise.

The cases were also found from a total of 3,230 samples that were tested.

Ghana confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19 on March 12, 2020.

Globally the cases have surpassed 7,719,000 worldwide with over 427,000 dying as a result.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 6,888

Ashanti Region – 1,989

Western Region – 909

Central Region – 584

Volta Region – 212

Eastern Region – 204

Upper East Region – 128

Western North Region – 79

Oti Region – 48

Northern Region – 37

Upper West Region – 22

Bono East Region – 13

North East Region – 2

Savannah Region – 1

Bono Region – 1

Ahafo Region – 1