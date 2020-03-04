According to the WHO, the notes are capable of spreading the deadly coronavirus.

The caution comes after the Bank of England disclosed that banknotes “can carry bacteria or viruses”.

It has, hence, recommended the use of contactless technology and the washing of hands in order to minimise the spread of the virus.

The WHO said this in a press statement it released.

The spread of the Coronavirus

Recently, a report by YAHOO Finance showed that banks in China and Korea began disinfection and isolation of the notes in a bid to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

China’s central bank revealed that it makes use of ultraviolet light and high temperature to disinfect and sterilise the banknotes.

