In an interview with Punch, the Catholic priest said even though there is a ban on public gatherings including church services.

This has led to most churches holding their services online or on traditional media platforms.

His comment is coming after the federal government banned public gatherings to prevent the spread of coronavirus. However, some clerics have protested this decision.

But Kaigama said pastors could still hold services and lead their followers to heaven, whether there is a pandemic or not.

“This is the time to know who are true shepherds of the flock and those who are just engaged in work of religion in order to amass wealth for themselves or to acquire wealth and prosperity.”

“If you are a pastor or priest in order to serve the people and lead them to heaven, then whether coronavirus is active or not, you will still go on to do that. But if you are a pastor or priest in order to acquire material wealth, in order to enjoy prosperity, then, I’m sorry, you’re not called by God. You’re a businessman or businesswoman and not a priest or pastor,” he added.

He said that this is the time the real men of God will be seen.

“This is the time we should see real men of God who are dedicated, even to the point of giving everything they have, including their lives in the service of the people of God. This is a moment of trial for us, we hope that we will pass the test with distinction as pastors and we will be able to stand by our people solidly without money.”

“If the collections are not coming to the church, tithes are not there, how do you do? Will you run away and abandon the sheep? No, as a good shepherd, you should stand strong and firm and be there for the people and pray for good time to come again.”