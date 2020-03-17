The move follows the travel advisory directive issued by the government of Ghana to help combat the spread of the pandemic coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah disclosed that information at a trainer-of-trainers workshop for Regional Information Officers in Accra on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

"Last night there were two Italians, who it was clear they were coming from the epicentre ...even though the aircraft was still in the air, we had to make arrangements at the airport to ensure that they did not get off the aircraft and they are returned to their originating destination."

Adding that "So, though we are yet to hit the 1 pm timeline today [Tuesday, March 17, 2020], some soft enforcement has already commenced at our ports of entry."

He further noted that details of the travellers who were en route to Ghana on an Air France flight were confirmed which triggered the action to deny them entry.

On whether there would be a total ban on flights from the epicentre, Mr Nkrumah said: "as the President said the guidelines that have been given are subject to review at any point in time. At this stage, this is what we believe is appropriate to do and this is how we are enforcing it at this stage."

As part of measures being taken by the government to prevent the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease in Ghana, the government has banned travellers who want to come to Ghana but have been to any country that has been affected by the disease (COVID-19) within the last 14 days.

The ban takes effect Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 1 pm.