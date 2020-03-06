The government in an official statement noted that the patient is a 42-year-old woman who was resident in the capital, Lomé.

Her nationality was however not disclosed.

The patient, before being diagnosed, had visited Benin, Germany, France and Turkey in late February and early March.

The patient has since been isolated and is receiving treatment. Authorities say she is currently in a stable condition.

Excerpts of the statement in English said, “Togo has been preparing to deal with it [coronavirus],” since the outbreak.

It said the country has been “taking active surveillance measures” along its borders.

While urging the public not to panic over the situation, the Togolese government said citizens should continue to observe preventive measures.

Togo’s Prime Minister Komi Klassou at a press conference on the matter advised that persons who had come into contact with the patient have been identified and quarantined according to international health regulations.

With this case, Togo is added to the list of African countries affected by the epidemic. Cases have so far been reported in Egypt, Algeria, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia, South Africa and Cameroon.

No death has however been reported on the continent.

Meanwhile, the President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe has held an emergency meeting with his cabinet to deliberate on how to prevent a spread of the virus.

