Countries including Nigeria, Egypt and Algeria in West Africa have so far confirmed one or two cases of the disease

Although the government of Ghana has indicated their readiness to combat the virus in the face of any eventualities, with measures including border and airport checks, provision of hotline services, budget allocation, quarantine centres and personnel training, the OneGhana Movement, a non-governmental organisation (NGO) believes there is much more to do.

Despite commending the government for its efforts, they noted with concern, that these are inadequate to deal with any potential outbreak.

Anticipatory interventions, according to them, “should of necessity address issues of infrastructure, strategy, personnel, mobilisation and education.”

As such, these 7 recommendations, according to the organisation, will help prepare the country and better equip it to deal with the situation.

Here are the 7 recommendations to fight coronavirus in Ghana

An Inter-Ministerial (Aviation, Health, Education, National Security) management to work a functional nexus to coordinate, manage, and control a possible national outbreak.

A comprehensive national Covid - 19 Awareness programmmes to sensitize and help prepare the population psychologically.

An enhanced preparedness of designated Covid-19 detention and management centres.

An enhanced readiness of diagnostic centres including the Noguchi Memorial Institute.

Training and re-tooling of more health personnel for Covid - 19 combat and control in preparation of a possible spread to Ghana.

Anticipatory stocking of Covid - 19 management and control kits, particularly as the global situation signifies acute shortages in many of the affected locations.

An official announcement by government detailing its responses and measures to the foregoing.

