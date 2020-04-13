South Africa, which has the 410 recoveries are the highest in the continent followed by Algeria, 408 recoveries as of April 11, 2020.

Egypt has also recorded an appreciable number of recoveries which stands at 384 with Senegal and Burkina Faso from West Africa also recording 152 and 146 recoveries respectively.

Although there is no specific vaccine for the virus, many African countries appear to be using different forms of treatments so far.

Currently, the continent’s recorded cases stand at 13,145 with 700 deaths as of April 11, 2020.

All the sub-regions in Africa have now surpassed 1,000 in terms of infections signalling a surge in coronavirus cases.

North Africa still leads with 5,784 cases followed by West Africa with 2,856 cases. Southern Africa is third with 2,150 cases.

South Africa as a country has more cases than any other country with its current tally at 2,003.