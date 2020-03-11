Recently, President Akufo-Addo advised Ghanaians to stop shaking hands to avoid the spread of the virus.

This, hence, triggered Dr Bawumia’s new greeting since Ghanaians are accustomed to shaking hands and hugging.

He demonstrated it while attending the maiden edition of the Mobile Technology for Development (MT4D) Conference, organised by the Ghana Chamber of Telecoms and the Financial Inclusion Forum Africa, in Accra on Tuesday, 10 March 2020.

One thing stood out when they met before entering the conference hall; the way they greeted, but, this time it was different. The two personalities greeted by hitting their elbows against each other to the admiration of onlookers.

Although the coronavirus has not been reported in Ghana, neighbouring countries including Burkina Faso and Togo have reported the disease which originated from China.

It is therefore important for Ghanaians to take all preventive measures to ensure the disease does not break into the country.