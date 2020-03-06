According to the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service (GHS), Dr Badu Sarkodie the test from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) turned out to be negative.

He confirmed this to Accra based Daily Graphic Friday [March 6, 2020] afternoon.

This brings to 46 the total number of suspected cases in Ghana that have all tested negative.

The patient is reported to have travelled into Ghana from the United States of America this week and reported at Korle Bu for medical care.

Coronavirus in Africa

The first case of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) was recorded on 14th February 2020 in Egypt.

Senegal, Nigeria and Cameroon have confirmed at least one case each.

So far more than 90,000 cases have been confirmed while about 3,110 others have died from the novel coronavirus.