President Akufo-Addo announced on Saturday (March 21, 2020) that Ghana will close all its borders from midnight on Sunday (March 22, 2020) to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The president said that the border closure which will last for 2 weeks “will not apply to goods, supplies, and cargo.”

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said the government is putting these measures in place to “limit and stop the importation of the virus; contain its spread; provide adequate care for the sick; limit the impact of the virus on social and economic life and inspire the expansion of our domestic capability and deepen our self-reliance.”

Passengers on flights that arrived in Ghana on Sunday have been quarantined and are being tested.

However, Prof Prempeh in a Facebook post entreated Ghanaian leaders not to allow anybody to enter the country using “protocol” means since that can be said to be a corrupt act.

He said that every Ghanaian must put the country first and help control the spread of the disease.

Facebook post

Meanwhile, a leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere Darko revealed that a British Airways flight heading to Accra was asked to return if it was carrying passengers and not just cargo.

He added that the flight turned back.

Ghana has currently recorded 52 cases with 2 deaths.