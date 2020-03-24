On Twitter, for instance, the hashtag #LockdownGhana is number one on the trends as of the time of publishing this story.

Ghana has currently recorded 27 cases less than two weeks after it recorded the first case. Two of the patients have died, while 25 continue to receive treatment in isolation.

In Africa, Rwanda was the first country to order a total shutdown because of the coronavirus.

The Central African country has confirmed so far confirmed 36 cases of the COVID-19 virus. The lockdown if for two weeks.

South Africa also announced a lockdown which will begin midnight Thursday (March 25, 2020).

Ghanaians after recording over 20 cases have been calling on the government to order a lockdown.

However, some Ghanaians argue that Ghana’s economy does not support a total lockdown and rather entreat people to practice social distancing.

https://twitter.com/sammybartels/status/1242363824507891712