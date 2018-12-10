Christine Blasey Ford, Meghan Markle, and Trump are on the shortlist for TIME's 'Person of the Year'

news

"TIME" magazine announced their shortlist for 2018 Person of the Year on Monday.

Among the 10 in the running for the title are Christine Blasey Ford, Robert Mueller, and Meghan Markle.

The 2018 Person of the Year will be announced live on the "Today" show on Tuesday.

The shortlist for TIME Magazine's 2018 Person of the Year was announced Monday morning.

As usual, the list is filled with political figures, from President Donald Trump to the special counsel Robert Mueller.

As in recent years, groups of people have received nominations as well. This year, the families separated at the US-Mexico border as well as the March for Our Lives activists each received a nomination.

The Person of the Year will be announced live on the "Today" target="_blank" show on Tuesday. Here's the full shortlist.

Donald Trump: It's been a tumultuous year for the president, who has seen the Russia investigation creep ever closer to his inner circle. The president has also started a trade war with China and come under criticism for his immigration policies. But his supporters are thrilled with his actions.

Read more: Everything Michael Cohen told Mueller about the Trump campaign's contacts with Russia, according to the memo that could land Cohen a 'substantial' prison sentence

Separated families: Outrage over a policy that saw children separated from their families at the border led to a rare reversal by the Trump administration. But there are still hundreds of children yet to be reunited with their parents.

Read more: 81 migrant children have been forcibly separated from their parents since June, despite Trump's executive order

Vladimir Putin: The Russian president was re-elected in a landslide victory in March. He has continued to have a profound effect on the world in recent years, from annexing Crimea and the effort to influencing US elections.

Robert Mueller: The special counsel overseeing the Russia investigation has brought charges against multiple Trump associates this year — raising questions about whether the investigation will lead to an early resignation or even impeachment.

Ryan Coogler: The director's Black Panther film, released last January, brought in more than $1.3 billion, proving that a film with a predominantly black cast could be a blockbuster hit.

Christine Blasey Ford: Americans nationwide tuned in to watch the psychologist testify before Congress accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of trying to rape her in high school. The Senate confirmed Kavanaugh to the high court.

Jamal Khashoggi: The journalist's murder has complicated the relationship between the US and close ally Saudi Arabia, as Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is believed to have had a role in ordering Khashoggi's execution.

Read more: 'I can't breathe': Transcript of audio recording from Jamal Khashoggi's murder reportedly describes him gasping for air in his last moments

March for Our Lives activists: Several survivors of the Parkland shooting have focused their efforts on increasing gun control. In March, more than 1 million protesters nationwide took part in March for Our Lives demonstrations demanding action.

Moon Jae-in: This year, the South Korean president hosted the Winter Olympics and held several talks with his North Korean counterpart, marking a de-escalation in tensions on the Korean peninsula.

Meghan Markle: The American actress married Britain's Prince Harry this year and is already expecting a baby. The Duchess of Sussex has focused her work as a royal on women's issues.