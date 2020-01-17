The latest news surrounding the highly-anticipated film adaptation involves Chinonye Chukwu.

The Nigerian-American director is set to direct the first two episodes of the upcoming limited series.

She joins fellow Nigerians Uzo Aduba and Zackary Momoh on the project.

Chinonye Chukwu is the latest addition to the "Americanah" TV adaptation.

The series is based on Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s best-selling novel of the same name. Lupita Nyong’o bought the film rights back in 2014.

Deadline reports that the prestigious filmmaker will be directing the first two episodes of the 10-episode limited series which will air on HBO Max.

Commenting on the news, Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max said, “Fresh off her Sundance Grand Jury Prize for Clemency, we are thrilled to have Chinonye direct the first two episodes of Americanah."

"When she spoke so passionately about what it meant to her as a Nigerian filmmaker to tell this story, we knew we had the perfect partner to work alongside Danai, Lupita and Plan B.”

Written by the series' showrunner Danai Gurira, the project stars Nyong’o as the protagonist, Zackary Momoh, Uzo Aduba and the newest member of the cast - Corey Hawkins.

Variety reports that Hawkins has been cast in a lead role. While Momoh plays the role of Obinze, who is in the same class as Ifemelu (Nyong’o), Hawkins stars as Blaine, Ifemelu’s present-day boyfriend and Yale Professor, who is madly in love with her.

Lupita Nyong'o and fellow 'Black Panther' cast mate Danai Gurira are turning Chimamanda Adichie's 'Americanah' into a miniseries (twitter/freeblackgirl)

More about Chukwu

News of the award-winning filmmaker joining the "Americanah" comes just as her critically-acclaimed film "Clemency" is set to hit foreign theatres on January 17, 2020.

The psychological drama won the U.S. Dramatic Grand Jury Prize at Sundance in 2019. This made her the first black woman to win this award at Sundance.

Chinonye Chukwu at Sundance Film Festival [Getty Images] Getty Images

Written and directed by Chukwu, the movie focuses on a prison warden played by Alfre Woodard, who is emotionally conflicted over an execution she has to oversee.

Woodard is supported by Wendell Pierce, Aldis Hodge, Richard Schiff, Danielle Brooks, LaMonica Garrett and Michael O'Neill.