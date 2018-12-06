Carrie Underwood and her husband Mike Fisher are about to celebrate 10 years together — here's a timeline of their relationship

news

Carrie Underwood and husband Mike Fisher have been together for a long time now, but some fans may not be aware of how they met and fell in love in the first place.

From their first meeting to living in different countries, their son, and their new baby on the way, a lot has happened for Underwood & Fisher over the last decade or so.

Here's a look at how their lives have changed.

2008: They were set up.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher met after being set up. According to Refinery29, Underwood's bassist, Mark Childers, tried to set the two up on a blind date, but that Underwood wasn't so sure initially since he lived so far away. Instead, Fisher and Underwood met backstage after one of her shows.

She then texted Childers, "hot, hot, hot," according to Refinery29.

After that, the two had dinner together, according to E! Online, and Fisher determined that things were "kinda going OK" when Underwood helped herself to some of his dessert.

2008: It was three months between the first time they saw each other and the next time they saw each other.

After they first met, it took three months before they saw one another again because Underwood was living in Tennessee and Fisher was playing hockey for the Ottawa Senators, meaning she was living in the United States and he was living in Canada.

"I mean, can I make dating more difficult?" Underwood later said on VH1's "Behind the Music." "Let's get a hockey guy who lives in another country, awesome."

According to Taste of Country, Underwood and Fisher's first truly official date was on New Year's Eve in 2008.

2008-2009: Their first kiss was on New Year's Eve.

That night, the couple also shared their first kiss as the ball dropped, ringing in 2009. Underwood shared the details of the kiss with Glamour, as Taste of Country noted. "We talked on the phone for almost three months before we actually got together," Taste of Country reported she told Glamour. "That was good for us. Then our first real date was on New Year's Eve, and our first kiss was when the ball dropped."

"We were in front of people, and he's not a big PDA guy," Underwood reportedly continued. "I figured, I'll go in for it because he can't leave me hanging, right? So I made him kiss me in public."

2009: They got engaged in December too.

Several big relationship moments happened in December for these two. In addition to their first date (and first kiss), Underwood and Fisher also got engaged the following December. Brides reported that Fisher proposed near his house in Ottawa in December 2009.

2010: They get married in Georgia.

The pair had a relatively short engagement, marrying in 2010 after their December 2009 engagement. Underwood and Fisher married at the Ritz-Carlton on Lake Oconee, in Georgia, on July 10, 2010, as Perfect Wedding Guide noted. After their wedding, they jetted off to Tahiti for a romantic honeymoon.

2011: Fisher headed to the Nashville Predators.

The couple didn't live in the same place until 2011, when Fisher was traded to the Nashville Predators, as ESPN noted. "I'm sure there was a lot of places and a lot of teams that would've coveted Mike," the Predators' general manager, David Poile, said at the time. "But on the surface, the fit for Nashville with his wife certainly we're hoping is going to be an attractive situation for Mike and his wife."

2014: They announced they were expecting their first child in September.

Underwood and Fisher announced that they were expecting their first child in September 2014.

Underwood shared the news on Instagram. The pair used their dogs in the announcement, choosing to share the news on Labor Day.

2015: They welcomed their son Isaiah.

Underwood gave birth to their son Isaiah Michael Fisher on February 27, 2015. Underwood made the announcement on Twitter, also sharing a sweet photo.

2018: The couple announced they're expecting their second child — also a boy.

In August of 2018, Underwood took to Instagram to announce that she is expecting their second child, as People reported.

Though Underwood had some fans, and even Ellen, convinced this baby would be a girl, she announced that she and Fisher are adding another little boy to their family while co-hosting the 2018 CMAs.

