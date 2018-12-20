Over the past few years, Cardi B has become a style icon.

But she recently rocked some sneakers on Instagram that left people scratching their heads.

The sneakers look like two shoes mashed on top of each other.

Cardi B is unapologetically herself in all her endeavors style included. Her looks over the past year , from the Met Gala to the Grammys, have shown us that she's not afraid to take risks. So, we shouldn't reallybe surprised by her most recent Instagram post , in which she's rocking some interesting shoes.

Take a look at the confusing footwear:

Focus on her shoes, which appear to be a variation of the Dsquared2 Giant Sandals, which were the star of Milan Fashion Week over the summer. A representative for Dsquared2 didn't immediately respond to INSIDER's request for comment.

At first glance, Cardi B's shoes might look like a normal pair of chunky dad sneakers, but their backs seem to be a type of high heel or wedge.

Read more: Dad sneaker wedges are now in fashion and people are seriously confused

Needless to say, people were confused.

There's never a dull moment with Cardi B.

