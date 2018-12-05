Pulse.ng logo
Lifestyle Cardi B says that she and Migos rapper Offset have split

On Tuesday night, she posted a video to Instagram announcing that she and her husband are no longer together.

Offset and Cardi B. play

Offset and Cardi B.

(Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

  • She says they will still be in each other's lives, as they have a child together — their daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus.
  • The "Bodak Yellow" rapper said that she and Offset will get divorced but it "might take time."

Cardi B and Offset have split. In an Instagram video posted on Tuesday night, the "Bodak Yellow" rapper announced that she and her husband have broken up after getting secretly married in October 2017.

"We’ve got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven’t been working out between us for a long time. And it’s nobody’s fault," she said. "It’s just, like, I guess we grew out of love. But we’re not together anymore."

There you go..peace and love

Also in the video, Cardi B said they are looking into getting a divorce, but it "might take time."

Fans were surprised by the news and weighed in in the comment section.

"Oh," one person simply wrote. "NOOO, sis I just wanna see you happy," another Instagram user commented. "Thank you, next!!!!" someone else commented, in reference to the Ariana Grande song.

According to Comments by Celebs, an Instagram account that highlights celebrity comments, Offest responded to Cardi B's announcement saying, "Y'all won."

Cardi B and Offset have one daughter together, Kulture Kiari Cephus, who was born in July.

