Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Cardi B just shared the first photo of her daughter Kulture, just one day after announcing her split from Offset

Lifestyle Cardi B just shared the first photo of her daughter Kulture, just one day after announcing her split from Offset

Cardi B and her husband Offset welcomed their first child together, Kulture Kiari Cephus, on July 10. The two rappers announced their split yesterday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
cardi b pregnant play

cardi b pregnant

(@iamcardib/Instagram)

  • Cardi B recently posted the first-ever photo of her 5-month-old daughter Kulture.
  • Fans' first look at Cardi B's child came just one day after the rapper announced that she and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, are splitting up.

Cardi B recently posted the first-ever photo of her 5-month-old daughter, Kulture.

"My heart," she captioned the photo on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

My heart #emo#77iP##

A post shared by CARDIVENOM (@iamcardib) on

Read more: Cardi B opens up about giving birth to her new daughter: 'She broke my vagina'

Fans' first look at Cardi B's child came just one day after the rapper announced that she and her husband, Migos rapper Offset, are splitting up.

"We've got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. And it's nobody's fault," she said. "It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore."

Also in the video, Cardi B said they are looking into getting a divorce, but it "might take time."

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their first child together — who was given Offset's real last name, Cephus — in July. They tied the knot in a secret ceremony in September 2017.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the elections happening in Africa in 2019bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Johnny Depp has faced some money trouble.
Lifestyle 13 celebrities who have struggled with money
Disney at Christmas: It's magical, it's crowded, and there are Christmas trees everywhere.
Lifestyle Former employees reveal what it's like to work at Disney parks over the holidays
2018 brought profound changes in the world of medicine.
Lifestyle 10 of the most important medical discoveries of 2018
Decorating the Christmas tree is common tradition around the world.
Lifestyle The fascinating history behind 11 common Christmas traditions
X
Advertisement