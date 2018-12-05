Cardi B and Offset have split — here's a timeline of their whirlwind relationship

news

Cardi B and Offset (real names Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar and Kiari Kendrell Cephus, respectively) were young rap royalty until their surprising split in December 2018. The "Bartier Cardi" rapper and the Migos star had been married for around 15 months at the time of their separation.

The shocking breakup comes on the heels of other major moments in their whirlwind relationship, including a secret marriage, a reported cheating scandal, and a new baby, all in less than two years.

Here's everything you need to know about Cardi and Offset's relationship.

February 5, 2017: They sparked dating rumors at the Super Bowl.

Cardi B and Offset set the internet ablaze when they were spotted sitting together at the 2017 Super Bowl. Later, Offset would reveal in a "Rolling Stone" article that he had his publicist set the two up on a group hang in New York ahead of the big game, but that the Super Bowl was their first official date — a date Offset called "a power move."

May 18, 2017: Cardi and Offset starred in the video for "Lick."

Cardi and Offset dropped the video for their first musical collaboration, "Lick." Interestingly, they recorded and released the song a month before they’d ever met (it’s very likely they recorded the track without ever meeting).

June 22, 2017: Cardi publicly acknowledged the relationship.

Cardi finally opened up about her rumored beau in an interview with Fader, though she played coy, only referring to him as "the boy," and talking mostly about their musical collaboration.

"It’s been a blessing, me meeting him and meeting his friends. I see how hard they work. And that motivated me to work even harder," Cardi B told Fader.

August 27, 2017: Cardi hinted at an engagement at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Speaking to Charlamagne at the MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show, Cardi dropped a very loud hint to her boyfriend that she’d like to get engaged.

"I'm a woman. Every woman, I think, wants to get married and wants to have children. It's never too early to get married now. You know, if you want to propose to me, you can," she said.

October 21, 2017: Cardi reportedly claimed she was "single."

Cardi posted a selfie to Instagram and captioned it: "Single." She quickly deleted the post.

Though, the very next day she confirmed that she and Offset were still together and wrote: "I really loveeeee my man … he was gifted to me from Jesus."

October 27, 2018: Offset proposed to Cardi B during a concert.

Offset proposed to Cardi onstage at Power 99's Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia with a 20-carat diamond ring that he said cost "half a million."

Offset later told Rolling Stone that he proposed to Cardi because "she is real solid, came from where I came from, did what I did. She’s herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it. I respect her grind as a woman."

Cardi later wrote in a since-deleted Instagram: "Jesus Christ I’m so emotional, [Offset] I loveee you so much. Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me. For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such a amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can’t wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let’s make a lot shmoney and love together."

Months later, Cardi would tell Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on "The Tonight Show" that she was surprised by the proposal and more specifically, the size of the ring.

"I mean, he always used to tell me, 'I'm going to marry you. I'm going to marry you.' And it's just like, 'Mmm. It's the right thing to do,'" she told Fallon. "But I knew he was going to give me a very expensive gift because he wasn't there for my birthday, but I thought he was going to give me a watch or something. He just went out of his way, okurrrrr!"

December 22, 2017: Cardi name-dropped Offset all over "Bartier Cardi."

Cardi released "Bartier Cardi," which features references to Offset all over the song. After some criticism, Cardi went on social media to defend her relationship.

"If I wanna put my man name on all my songs [so f------] what!! … I'm his biggest fan," she said.

December 24, 2017: A video claiming to be of Offset cheating on Cardi surfaced online.

In September 2017, someone claimed to have hacked Offset’s iCloud account and leaked a video that was said to show Offset cheating on Cardi with an unknown woman. Then, a second video with another woman leaked in January 2018.

Cardi immediately went on Instagram Live and defended her relationship and said, seemingly confirming the veracity of the video, "You live and you learn." A few days later, she told fans onstage at a concert, "I let a n---- know though … you pull that s--- again, you gonna lose your wife."

Cardi’s fans continued to pester her about her relationship into the new year.

"Why do I have to explain myself?" she wrote in a series of now-deleted tweets. "I don’t ask ya why you still with that man that lives with his mom, that don’t pay your bills … Since when you guys had perfect relationship?"

January 14, 2018: Offset got Cardi’s name tattooed on his neck.

Seemingly implying that he and Cardi had worked through their issues, Offset made it official by getting Cardi’s name inked on his neck.

A week later, Offset told Rolling Stone that he and Cardi were indeed together but that there were no immediate plans for a wedding.

"We chilling. We don’t got time for that right now," he told the magazine.

Cardi also addressed the public seemingly about Offset's infidelity.

"It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player," she told Cosmopolitan. "But I want to work out my s--- with my man, and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life ... I’m going to take my time, and I’m going to decide on my decision … It’s not right, what he f------ did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel."

March 29, 2018: Cardi released "Be Careful" and fans thought some of her lyrics were directed at Offset.

Cardi dropped the song "Be Careful" off her "Invasion Of Privacy" album and fans thought some of the lyrics were referring directly to Offset on the topic of his infidelity.

"Be careful with me, do you know what you’re doing?" she sings. "Whose feelings that you’re hurting and bruising? You gonna gain the whole world, but is it worth the girl that you’re losing? … Yeah, it’s not a threat, it’s a warning."

Meanwhile, Cardi denied rumors that she was pregnant and told a fan on Instagram that she’s just "fat."

April 7, 2018: Cardi announced her pregnancy on "Saturday Night Live."

After several months of rumors, Cardi finally confirmed her pregnancy during her debut performance on "Saturday Night Live." Immediately after her performance, Offset tweeted, "Cardi and I look forward to our next chapter together."

June 20, 2018: Cardi and Offset solidified their spot as music’s newest power couple.

Cardi and Offset appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone together where they addressed their growing family (Offset has three other children — two sons, Jordan and Kody, and a daughter, Kalea).

"People want to make fun of me, saying I’m the fourth baby mom, [but] I know I’m not having a baby with a s----- a-- man," Cardi stated.

"We really love each other," Offset told the publication. "She’s real. I wanted real. I also wanted successful."

June 25, 2018: Cardi announced that they’ve been married for nine months.

At the 2018 BET Awards, Offset casually referred to Cardi as his "wife." Many brushed it off as a term of endearment, especially since Offset called her his wife in their recent "Rolling Stone" interview.

However, Cardi (and TMZ) eventually confirmed that they had indeed wed back on September 20, 2017 — a month before they got engaged.

"One morning in September we woke up and decided to get married," she tweeted in June.

They got married in their bedroom in Atlanta, Georgia, and their only witness was Cardi’s cousin.

As for why Offset publically got down on one knee a month after they were legally wed, Cardi explained that she always wanted to experience "that special moment … when he got down on one knee."

July 10, 2018: Cardi B gave birth to Kulture Kiari Cephus.

Cardi gave birth to a baby girl named Kulture Kiari Cephus and announced it on Instagram with a lavish nude photoshoot.

September 28, 2018: The couple adopted a dog.

Two months after welcoming their first child together, Cardi announced that she and Offset also adopted a dog.

"We got another one," Cardi captioned a photo of her husband with the cute puppy.

December 2018: Cardi B says that she and Offset have broken up.

Cardi B announced in an Instagram video posted on December 4, 2018, that she and her husband have broken up after getting secretly married in September 2017.

"We've got a lot of love for each other, but things just haven't been working out between us for a long time. And it's nobody's fault," she said. "It's just, like, I guess we grew out of love. But we're not together anymore."

Also in the video, Cardi B said they are looking into getting a divorce, but it "might take time." You can see the video and read more about the news here.

