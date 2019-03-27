Marvel's first female superhero movie, "Captain Marvel", is still dominating the Nigerian box office two weeks after making its debut.

Within its first seven days, the intergalactic superhero film made over N90 million.

This is according to newly released statistics by the Cinema Exhibitors Association of Nigeria (CEAN).

It earned an additional N34 million from 42 movie theatres in its second weekend (from March 22–24, 2019).

Overseas, Captain Marvel grossed $69.3 million from North American theatres and $120 million internationally in its second week.

The Brie Larson-led movie has already surpassed other superhero films like "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "The Amazing Spider-Man". It is now the highest-grossing film of 2019.

How other movies are performing

Hollywood movie "What Men Want" comes in a very distant second with N7 million.

Third on the list is Nollywood newcomer "She is" with N5 million. The Waje and Omawumi joint production follows the story of Frances Anyaoku, a beautiful Nigerian woman in her late 30s who is looking for love and a child.

Frances is played by Nigerian actress Somkele Idhalamah. It also features Desmond Elliot, Segun Arinze, Bishop Ime, Linda Ejiofor, Chigul, Chiwetalu Agu, and Frank Donga.