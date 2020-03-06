- The Spring/Summer 2020 issue of GQ Style is out and features Nigerian music star, Burna Boy.
- For his debut appearance for the popular men’s lifestyle magazine, the African Giant rocked nine stylish outfits estimated to be worth at least N11.7 million($31, 861).
- Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa breaks down all the fashion items from his GQ feature.
Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, known professionally as Burna Boy, is one of the stars featured in the Spring/Summer edition of GQ Style.
His extensive profile in the men’s lifestyle magazine is titled 'Burna Boy, Global Giant.' It addresses comparisons to the Nigerian music legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, his rise to fame, career and life.
The editorial piece is accompanied by a shoot done in Ikoyi, Lagos state by Prince Gyasi. Styled by renowned Nigerian stylist, Mobolaji Dawodu, the Nigerian artist rocks nine different looks featuring fashion items worth about N11.7 million ($32,734).
Here is a break down of all his looks:
- Look 1
For his first look, Burna Boy has on this black blazer with colourful prints of feathers. This goes a black sunshade.
Jacket: $5,190
Blazer by Yohji Yamamoto: $1,630
Pants by Giorgio Armani: $875
Boots by Christian Louboutin: $1,095
Total: $8,790 (N3,164,400)
- Look 2
Next, he wears a floral-designed Louis Vuitton two-piece outfit. This is paired with glittering Louis Vuitton shoes.
Shirt: $2,010
Pants by Louis Vuitton Men’s: $2,010
Shoes by Christian Louboutin: $1,095
Total: $5,115 (N1,841,400)
- Look 3
His third look is a combination of sky blue Pyer Moss bomber jacket with a yellow turtle-necked sweater by Issey Miyake Men.
Suit by Pyer Moss: Price unknown
Sweater by Issey Miyake Men: $535
Belt by Maximum Henry: $135
Sunglasses by Louis Vuitton Men’s: $845
Total: $1,515 (N545,400)
- Look 4
Burna Boy's fourth outfit has a Missoni shirt and pants by Acne Studios and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
Shirt by Missoni: $1,345
Pants by Acne Studios: $700
Shoes by Giuseppe Zanotti: $850
Total: $2,895 (N1,042,200)
- Look 5
The artist wears a Hermes blue shirt that goes perfectly with the blue sparkling water. This is paired with matching Stubbs & Wootton shoes.
Shirt by Hermès: $3,825 Pants by Rochas: $975
Shoes by Stubbs & Wootton: $525
Socks by Etiquette Clothiers: $18
Sunglasses by Ahlem: $490
Total: $5,833 (N2,099,880)
- Look 6
He goes for a monochrome look with a red coat and shirt.
Coat by Ami: $745
Shirt by Ami: $275
Total: $1,020 (N367,200)
- Look 7
This features an off-white ensemble with Christian Louboutin boots.
Coat by Maison Margiela: $2,315
Tank top by Boss: $148
Pants by Boss: $2,398
Boots by Christian Louboutin: $1,095
Total: $5,956 (N2,144,160)
- Look 8
A print shirt and a white suit that brightened his look.
Blazer by Umit Benan B+: $2,500
Shirt by Dolce & Gabbana: $1,245
Pants by Rochas: $975
Total: $4720 (N1,725,160)
- Look 9
Burna Boy's last look features a red Emporio Armani suede suit with a cream shirt from Bode.
Jacket by Emporio Armani: $1,195
Shirt by Bode: $415
Total: $1,610 (N579,600)
Overall total: $32,734 (N11,784,240)
The article was written by Nigerian-American entertainment journalist Lola Ogunnaike.