The CEO is reported to have arrived in a BA flight and has noted that the visit is private.

The CEO is scheduled to visit Ashaiman in the Greater Accra Region where he will lead British Airways’ local NGO, Comic Relief, to donate to another local NGO, Mothers to Mothers.

According to Accra based Citi FM’s report, the CEO has no plans of meeting Ghanaian aviation officials to address outstanding concerns over the airline’s poor service and ill-treatment of Ghanaian travellers.

The former Aviation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah in January 2018, attacked the Airline which has operated in Ghana for decades, over poor treatment of Ghanaian passengers and issues of discomfort on flights especially the presence of bedbugs in the seats.

The Airline’s response to the concerns was merely through an email, part of which stated that “the presence of bed bugs is an issue faced occasionally by hotels and airlines all over the world.”

Mr Cruz is scheduled to leave the country on Monday, February 3, 2020, but the decision not to meet with Ghanaian authorities to address these outstanding issues will be perceived as being unsatisfactory.