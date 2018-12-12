Bradley Cooper keeps making the same suit mistake, and it’s one of the cardinal sins of men’s fashion

news

Bradley Cooper keeps doing up the bottom button on his blazer.

It breaks suit etiquette that's been tradition since the days of King Edward VII.

It also looks bad.

As Jack Stammers of Jack Davison Bespoke tailors in London tells INSIDER, doing up your bottom button can pull the blazer awkwardly around the midriff, which looks unflattering.

It's not the first time the actor/director has made the mistake.

Despite his momentary lapse, Cooper is normally something of a style icon.

Will Bradley Cooper ever learn?

The A-list actor keeps making the same classic suit mistake time and time again.

Cooper arrived at the Japan premiere of "A Star Is Born," which he directed and starred in, wearing an extremely elegant herringbone coat.

Read more: Bradley Cooper says he 'fell in love' with Lady Gaga's face and eyes when he cast her in 'A Star is Born'

It looked like a perfectly sartorial outfit choice from Cooper, who teamed his outerwear with blue windowpane trousers, a navy patterned tie, and polished brown dress shoes.

It was all going so well — until he took his jacket off.

Cooper's elegant blue suit was marred by a textbook faux pas: his blazer's bottom button was done up.

This is basically lesson one in suit-wearing and one of the cardinal sins any man can make with his tailoring.

The tradition supposedly dates back to the days of King Edward VII (who ruled from 1901 to 1910). The story goes that the king got too fat for his waistcoat as suits were becoming in vogue, so he stopped fastening the bottom button to make it fit better.

Out of respect for him, the British court — and, eventually, everyone else in England and the British colonies — stopped buttoning their bottom buttons, too. The style has stuck ever since.

Read more: Here's the bizarre reason you're not supposed to use the bottom button on suits

Leaving your bottom button undone also makes sense for practical purposes too, Jack Stammers of Jack Davison Bespoke tailors in London tells INSIDER.

"Leaving the bottom button undone dates back centuries. However, nowadays, many modern suits are made in a way that the front edge of the suit is more cut away, and when the second button is done up can look to be pulling and unflattering to the intended cut."

As a result, Cooper's blazer wraps awkwardly around his midriff in a way that widens him at the waist and slims his chest — not a good look.

It's also not the first time Cooper has gone rogue with his bottom button. D'Marge notes that the actor went fully-fastened to another "A Star Is Born" premiere, and to the Wimbledon tennis tournament previously.

Stammers was quick to stipulate that despite Cooper's lapse in style judgement, he's usually a figure of inspiration for all things fashion and tailoring.

Just take a look at how much better he looks with the traditional bottom button undone.

Bradley, if you're reading this, please stop doing up that bottom button.