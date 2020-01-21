"Sugar Rush" has been on a roll since its release in Nigerian theatres on December 25, 2019.

By January 2020, the action comedy film had entered the N100 million club and was well on its way to surpassing the N200 million mark when it was suspended from showing in cinemas.

Back after its one week ban, the movie has already grossed an additional N18 million.

"Sugar Rush" is back and already killing it at the local box office.

The 2019 action comedy film has earned an additional N18 million in its first two days in cinemas.

Now, the movie has grossed a total of N184 million which means it could be crossing the N200 million mark soon.

Box office (ceanigeria)

About the ban

Nigerian filmmaker Jade Osiberu’s latest film hit cinemas on December 25, 2019. The movie opened with over N50 million and quickly made a total of N110 million.

By its third week, the film had grossed an additional N55 million before it was suspended from screening in Nigerian cinemas by the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB).

Box office (ceanigeria)

According to the Executive Director of NFVCB, Adedayo Thomas, the movie was banned because it started showing in cinemas before it had received the final approval.

However, he took the blame for delaying the approval of the movie writing, “I, however, take responsibility for the gap in communication and the delay in granting final approval as the temporary approval given for the movie exhibition expired before we could release an official statement due to my preoccupation with extant responsibilities and a backlog of movies requiring approval as a result of the December rush."

The movie was reinstated in theatres on Thursday, January 16, 2020.

Written and directed by Kayode Kasum, the movie follows three sisters after they find a missing $800,000. Their newfound fortune lands them in trouble when the many claimants turn up to recover the lost bounty.

The film stars Bimbo Ademoye, Bisola Aiyeola and Adesua Etomi-Wellington in the lead roles. Other castmates include Tobi Bakre, Mawuli Gavor, Omoni Oboli, Banky W, D’banj, Toke Makinwa, Nkem Owoh, Zack Orji, and Williams Uchemba.