Boeing just launched a new $400 million 777X private airliner, and it's a flying mansion that can go halfway around the world (BA)

news

Boeing

Boeing Business Jets launched its new BBJ 777X private jet on Monday at the Middle East Business Aviation Association Show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The BBJ 777X is the private jet version of the next-generation Boeing 777X airliner.

Boeing unveiled the BBJ 777X with a trio of interior design concepts from Greenpoint Technologies, Jet Aviation, and Unique Aircraft Design.

The Boeing 777-8 has a list price of $394.9 million while the larger 777-9 costs $425.8 million.

The list price does not include the cost of the custom interior.

The Boeing 777-9 is expected to enter service in 2020 while the 777-8 is expected to follow soon after.

The upcoming Boeing 777X has some big shoes to fill. The new wide-body is set to be Boeing's next flagship and the replacement for the iconic 747 Jumbo Jet.

And now there's going to be a private jet version of the airliner.

On Monday, Boeing Business Jets launched the BBJ 777X at bi-annual Middle East Business Aviation Association Show (MEBAA) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

"Our most exclusive customers want to travel with the best space and comfort and fly directly to their destination," Greg Laxton, head of Boeing Business Jets, said in a statement. "The new BBJ 777X will be able to do this like no other airplane before it, redefining ultra-long range VIP travel."

Read more: I flew on a $10 million Embraer Phenom 300E and I now see why it's the most popular private jet in the world.

Since 1996, BBJ has been turning Boeing's commercial airliners into opulent private jets for the world's wealthy elite.

BBJ doesn't sell many planes with just 261 orders in company history, but the aircraft they do turn out are works of flying art.

In addition to the 777X, BBJ has also developed private jet versions of the 737, 787 Dreamliner, and the 747.

Here's a closer look at the new BBJ 777X: