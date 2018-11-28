Black pastor goes viral over dramatic 'flying' preaching style

news

A Black pastor has become a viral sensation because of his dramatic preaching style.

Unlike other preachers who usually just walk up to the altar to deliver their sermons, Rev. Bartholomew Orr decided to "fly" to the pulpit.

In the viral video, the Mississippi preacher is seen gliding over the Brown Missionary Baptist Church, said to have a membership of over 10,000 congregants.

Preaching into a microphone the entire way down to the altar, Pastor Orr explains that is his illustration of the sudden, unexpected nature of the second coming of Jesus Christ. It received some laughs, applause and a few "Amens."

The video ends with him asking, "Are you ready for his return?" as two gentlemen unhook him off the line.

Backlash from social media

Pastor Orr's grand entrance has been met with mostly negative reactions on social media.

Twitter user @BlackAdulting wrote, "All I know is that if he has parishioners who are in need and he's just floating around, he's not being a good steward of the church's money."

@WhatizLife97 tweeted, "It's simple greed. I wonder how many people seated that morning had trouble paying a bill but still gave their tithe to 'God', The church, only for him to be suspended in the air for no reason other than his pride and joy."

Here is what others had to say:

— Its That Time again #emo# (@) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Pastor Orr, who has been dubbed #theflyingpreacher, has reacted to the backlash in a follow-up video on the church's YouTube page.

To people who said that stunt was wasteful, he explained that the lift was not specifically installed for him, revealing that it has been used for several years in church Christmas productions.

Moving on, he added that he is glad the stunt has helped "get the word out" about the Christian gospel.

In his words, "I am so grateful that even though all of the talk about my sermon this morning hasn't been complimentary, I'm thankful that the word of God is being discussed in homes, in cars, on social media…

"There is a bigger picture, and that is Christ is returning soon. And just as Christ's return is going to be unexpected, my flying in this morning was unexpected. But we must be ready."

The flying preacher is the senior pastor of the Baptist Church, which was founded in 1882. Pastor Orr has held this position since 1989.